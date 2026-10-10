Ukraine Issues Postage Stamp Honoring Logistics Forces Of AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the event on Telegram.

The ceremony was held to coincide with the Day of Logistics Support Specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, observed on October 11.

The stamp envelopes were ceremonially cancelled with a special postmark by Colonel Yurii Pohribnyi, Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Sydorenko; Colonel Vitalii Riabov; and Major Ihor Simutin.

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"Logistics is never loud. It works quietly and in the shadows, but it is precisely what enables our warriors to speak convincingly to the enemy. This stamp is about the people who repair, supply, transport, and return equipment to combat every day," Pohribnyi said.

The stamp depicts the main areas of military logistics. The print run is limited and will not be reissued.

"This is a sign of recognition for people whose work rarely makes media headlines, but without whom no success on the front line is possible," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Day of Logistics Support Specialists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been observed since 2023.