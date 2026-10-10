Saudi-Led Coalition Says Projectile Fell Near Airport In Eastern Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A projectile fell near King Fahd International Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia late Saturday, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the incident in a post on social media platform X but offered no details. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The incident marks the first reported projectile near an airport in Dammam, the largest city in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, during the latest escalation involving Yemen's Houthis.

The airport temporarily suspended operations earlier Saturday after an attack left several people injured, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The agency said operations were halted while officials assessed damage and verified the safety of the facilities.

--NNN-ANADOLU