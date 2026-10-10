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Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve drops its Week 90 report on President Trump's second term -the latest installment of a weekly series tracking every major move and achievement since January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This report breaks down the week's biggest moves-with direct links to primary sources on:

How is the Trump Administration insuring that America leads the world in Super Intelligence?Why did the United States sanction the International Criminal Court just hours after a former ICC judge won the Nobel Peace Prize? (Hint: It wasn't about ego)President Trump just cut a diesel deal with Putin to bring down U.S. fuel prices. How big is the agreement, and what does it mean for farmers and truckers before the midterms?Two major tech companies were suspended from the H-1B program and nine universities put on notice for visa fraud. What did the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force actually find?Two major tech companies were suspended from the H-1B program and nine universities put on notice for visa fraud. What did the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force actually find?Karoline Leavitt joined Fox News and Katie Zacharia stepped in as the new press secretary the same week the administration accused media outlets of publishing AI-generated fake stories. Coincidence or strategy? What kind of a background does Katie Zacharia have?America never joined the ICC- so why does the ICC think it has the power to prosecute American service members, Border Patrol agents protecting the border, and elected U.S. leaders-even though the United States is not a party to the court?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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