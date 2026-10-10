Pramod Sawant Slams Opposition Over CJP Protest, Defends Election Commission

Goa CM defends EC, says process is constitutional

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a dig at the Opposition over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Delhi, alleging that political parties were using young people to target independent constitutional institutions and claiming that they had lost elections due to electronic voting machines (EVMs). Defending the Election Commission, Sawant said it was an independent institution and that the electoral process, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, was conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

Sawant told ANI, "The Election Commission is an independent institution... the electoral process is conducted in accordance with the Constitution, and the SIR was carried out based on that same mechanism. This is not the first time an SIR has taken place in the country; it happens every 10 years." He said those whose names had been removed from the electoral rolls could seek their re-inclusion by filing Form-6, adding that eligible voters were entitled to exercise their constitutional right to vote. "During this process, those whose names were removed have the equal right to get their names re-included in the voter list by filing Form-6. Those who are eligible will receive voting rights-which is their constitutional entitlement-but individuals who are not citizens of this country, those who are deceased, those who have relocated, or those with names listed in two places will not be granted voting rights," he said.

'Opposition using youths to attack institutions'

The Goa Chief Minister alleged that certain political parties were inciting young people associated with the CJP to target constitutional institutions. "Certain political parties are unnecessarily inciting and pushing forward young people under the banner of the CJP. Since they cannot get involved themselves politically, they are using youths associated with the CJP to launch an attack on the independent constitutional institutions of our democracy," he said.

Backing the central government's action against protesters, CM Sawant said the detention of certain individuals was justified to maintain law and order. He also urged those opposing the electoral process to approach the courts rather than repeatedly taking to the streets. "This went on all day in Delhi, but I believe the Government of India acted correctly by detaining certain individuals to maintain law and order. Repeatedly taking to the streets in this manner is not appropriate. These people should challenge the matter in court... but they have no intention of fighting a legal battle," he said.

'They lost due to EVMs': Sawant on INDIA bloc

Taking a further swipe at the INDIA bloc, Sawant alleged that its leaders were protesting because they had lost elections due to EVMs and had been rejected by voters. "They know they have lost due to EVMs and that the people have rejected them; that is why they are doing this," he said.

Delhi protest sees mass detentions

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would hold another protest on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and BJP workers had used violence against students and women during Saturday's CJP-led demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "On Monday, October 12, the Congress, the entire INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers. And this time, too, the voice will resonate across the nation-louder than ever before," Gandhi said.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mogambo", the iconic antagonist played by Amrish Puri in the film Mr India, and accused the government of attempting to suppress the voices of young people and students.

Delhi witnessed heightened security, mass detentions and a political confrontation on Saturday as the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities and the SIR exercise. Police detained CJP members Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das from an aircraft. Barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, while gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed amid security arrangements. Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)