Cloudoffix And Howard County Economic Development Authority Partner To Support Startups At Maryland Innovation Center

MIC members gain access to CloudOffix's AI-native platform to connect data, teams and workflows and build a foundation for growth.

- Jennifer Jones, Chief Executive Officer of HCEDACOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The collaboration will give MIC members access to an AI-native business operations platform that connects data, workflows and teams from the earliest stages of growth.CloudOffix and the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) have signed an agreement to make the CloudOffix platform available to eligible members of the Maryland Innovation Center (MIC), which is operated by HCEDA. The agreement brings together CloudOffix's business operations technology and HCEDA's work supporting entrepreneurs and growing companies in Howard County.The collaboration will help startups establish a connected operational foundation from the early stages of growth, bringing their people, data, workflows and AI capabilities into one governed environment.As startups grow, they often adopt a new software product for every emerging need. Customer relationships sit in one system, marketing activities in another, while projects and customer support are managed elsewhere. Over time, data becomes fragmented, teams lose valuable context and the cost of maintaining and integrating multiple systems increases. This fragmentation also prevents AI from accessing the complete business context it needs to deliver meaningful results.CloudOffix takes a different approach. As an AI-native business operations platform, it is built around a simple idea: technology should adapt to the way a business works, while organizations retain clear control over how AI is used. CloudOffix provides a shared foundation for people, data and processes. Companies can begin with the applications they need, connect the systems they already use and create workflows around their own operations. AI assistants and agents work within the access, permission and action boundaries defined by each organization.For growing startups, this means avoiding a fragmented operating model built around disconnected tools. Instead, they begin with a consistent, resilient foundation that keeps their data, teams and workflows connected from the start. AI is embedded in that foundation rather than added later as a separate layer, allowing its capabilities to evolve alongside the business without requiring the company to rebuild its operational infrastructure as it scales.“Startups should not have to assemble a fragmented technology stack before they can build their business,” said Gokhan Erdogdu, Founder and CEO of CloudOffix.“AI can create meaningful value only when it has the right business context. CloudOffix gives founders a connected operational foundation where their data, workflows, teams and AI can work together from day one. Through our collaboration with Howard County Economic Development Authority and the Maryland Innovation Center, we are helping startups grow with an infrastructure they will not need to rebuild later.”“Entrepreneurs play an essential role in creating jobs, strengthening communities and shaping the future of our local economy,” said Jennifer Jones, Chief Executive Officer of HCEDA.“Partnerships like this allow us to expand the support available to founders and reinforce Howard County's position as a place where innovative businesses can start, grow and thrive.”“Every startup's journey is different, but access to the right resources and relationships can make a meaningful difference along the way,” said Pauline Shiu, Managing Director of the Maryland Innovation Center.“This collaboration strengthens the support network around our members and creates new opportunities for them to build, learn and grow within the MIC community.”About CloudOffixCloudOffix is an AI-native business operations platform that brings people, data, workflows and AI together on one governed operational foundation. Organizations can run connected processes across sales, marketing, service, projects, collaboration and other areas of work while using AI assistants and autonomous agents within the context of their real business operations. CloudOffix helps companies start with the capabilities they need, connect existing systems and evolve without rebuilding their operational infrastructure.Learn more at cloudoffix.About Howard County Economic Development AuthorityThe Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) works to promote economic growth and stability in Howard County, Maryland, by supporting existing businesses, attracting new companies and connecting entrepreneurs with resources for growth. HCEDA operates the Maryland Innovation Center as part of its support for the local business community.Learn more at howardcountyeda. howardcountyedaAbout the Maryland Innovation CenterThe Maryland Innovation Center (MIC) is a business incubator and accelerator operated by HCEDA. It offers entrepreneurs and growing businesses access to a community, mentorship, programs and resources that support their development.Learn more at mdinnovationcenter.

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CloudOffix and Howard County Economic Development Authority Partner to Support Startups at Maryland Innovation Center News Provided By Cloudoffix October 11, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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