NSDC: 18 Ukrainian Companies Have Received Permits To Export Weapons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) reported this, citing Davyd Aloian, Deputy Secretary of the NSDC and head of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy and Export Control.

Aloian took part in a joint event organized by the We Build Ukraine think tank, FRU Defense and Ernst & Young, dedicated to Ukrainian defense companies' entry into international markets.

Participants discussed practical models of international cooperation, attracting investment, expanding production and protecting the interests of Ukrainian manufacturers.

Aloian shared the results of the interagency commission's work since February 2026 and outlined the priorities of its reconstituted membership.

According to Aloian, more than 400 export applications have been processed so far, with over 90% approved. In addition, 18 Ukrainian companies have already received permits to sell finished weapons.

Davyd Aloian / Photo: NSDC

The NSDC stressed the importance of ensuring that the relevant decisions not only take the state's security interests into account but also contribute to the further development of Ukraine's defense industry. Access to international markets enables manufacturers to secure new orders and investments, scale up production, develop technologies and build long-term partnerships with foreign companies.

The NSDC is also actively working with partners to promote Ukraine's defense industry in international markets.

In addition, a meeting was recently held with a delegation from the UK Ministry of Defense, during which participants discussed strengthening defense cooperation, including the Drone Deal, the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and joint production.

Aloian emphasized that the authorities were open to engagement with the defense industry. The state is interested in developing Ukraine's defense-industrial capabilities and is ready for constructive dialogue with manufacturers, industry associations and other defense sector stakeholders. Such communication is necessary to identify issues in a timely manner and find practical solutions that take into account the state's needs and the capabilities of Ukrainian companies.

"It is important to us that Ukrainian defense innovations have opportunities to scale up and that domestic manufacturers expand their presence in international markets. At the same time, our partners should receive effective solutions," Aloian said.

Working body to be set up under NSDC to identify bodies of fallen defenders

Participants also discussed the choice of markets and partners, cooperation models with foreign companies, preparations for negotiations, and rights to technologies and intellectual property.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the membership of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy and Export Control, appointing Aloian as its head.

Ukrainian companies received their first permits to export weapons this year.

Photo: NSDC