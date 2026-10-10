Robot Dream Announces 15-Song Original Music Album Inspired By A Journey From Cancer To Remission

MENAFN - GetNews)Robot Dream performs a live DJ and saxophone set at The Cabin in Park City Angeles-based DJ and saxophonist combines original music and a 120-page graphic novel in a multimedia project arriving November 20

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 10, 2026 - Robot Dream, a Los Angeles-based DJ and saxophonist, is preparing to release a 15-song original music album accompanied by a 120-page graphic novel on November 20, 2026. The multimedia project represents the culmination of a creative journey shaped by a cancer diagnosis, remission and a renewed commitment to pursuing artistic ambitions.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the artist was diagnosed with cancer and told there were only two to five years to live if untreated. After undergoing a stem cell transplant, the artist entered remission and describes the experience as a reset that inspired a renewed focus on music and creative expression.

That new direction led to marriage in Brazil and a move to Los Angeles to pursue the Robot Dream vision. Since then, the artist has focused on developing the character's origin story through a 120-page graphic novel and a 15-song album inspired by its narrative.

At the center of the project is Robot Dream, a distinctive DJ character with a television head who plays the saxophone. The character serves as the foundation for an original creative world combining music, visual storytelling and live performance. The graphic novel tells the character's origin story in a narrative set in the 1990s, while the accompanying album expands that story through 15 original tracks.

The project brings together DJing, saxophone performance and original production in a format that extends beyond a traditional music release. The album and graphic novel will be available beginning November 20, 2026, with plans to offer the music and story as a multimedia package.

Robot Dream also takes a deliberately human-created approach to the project. According to the artist, no generative artificial intelligence was used to create the music, story or artwork, reflecting a commitment to developing the project through original music, writing and art.

Following the release, Robot Dream plans to bring the project to audiences through live performances, with a world tour scheduled to begin in Rio de Janeiro on January 1, 2027.

About Robot Dream

Robot Dream is a Los Angeles-based music and creative project combining DJing, live saxophone and visual storytelling. Centered on a distinctive character with a television head, the project brings together original music and a 120-page graphic novel. The upcoming 15-song album expands the character's story through an original multimedia experience.