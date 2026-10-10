Luxen Design Opens New Boca Raton Residential Interior Design Studio

MENAFN - GetNews)Luxen DesignLuxen Design, a residential studio specializing in custom homes, major renovations, and complete interiors, has opened a new location in Boca Raton. The studio offers residential and interior design from a single team, photorealistic renderings before construction begins, and a personal approach to creating homes that truly belong to the people who live in them.

Boca Raton, Florida - October 10, 2026 - Luxen Design, a residential design studio specializing in custom home design, major renovations, and complete interiors, has opened a new location in Boca Raton, Florida. The studio is located at 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432.

The new office gives homeowners in Boca Raton and throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties direct access to a team that handles a home from the first sketch through the end of construction. Luxen Design continues to work with clients nationwide, and the Boca Raton location gives the studio a local base for its South Florida projects.

Luxen Design focuses entirely on residential work. Its projects range from new custom homes to major renovations and full interior design, and the studio brings the same visual approach to each one.

That approach sits at the center of how the firm works. Before construction begins, clients see their homes in detail through photorealistic renderings created with current CAD software. Those images go well beyond floor plans and elevations. They show how morning light falls across a kitchen, how a reading nook looks at sunset, and the grain of the walnut chosen for the cabinets. By the time a client signs a construction contract, they have already experienced the finished space visually, which leaves far less room for surprises later.

The studio describes its design process as entirely visual. At every stage, the team communicates with clients through images, sketches, and conversations about what they are looking at together. The aim is to arrive at a shared picture of the home before anything is built, so the finished result reflects the way the client actually lives.

One of the main reasons homeowners choose Luxen Design is that architectural and interior design are handled by a single team working in the same office. Many homeowners end up coordinating between an architect and a separate interior designer, which can slow a project down and produce a house where the outside and the inside never quite agree. At Luxen Design, the exterior, the interior layout, the cabinetry, the materials, and the lighting are developed together as one plan. The result is a faster timeline and a more cohesive home.

The studio also puts considerable care into its construction documents. Its plans record dimensions, materials, construction details, and product specifications, which allows contractors to bid accurately. Complete drawings lead to fewer change orders and fewer decisions left to be sorted out in the field, both of which save homeowners time and money.

Luxen Design's involvement continues after a design is approved. The team stays connected throughout construction, answering contractor questions, reviewing submittals, and making sure the design is built as intended. For homeowners, that continuity means the people who helped shape the design are still available when questions come up on site.

Luxen Design's work is shaped in large part by Mary Dalili, whose background spans residential, commercial, and healthcare design. She holds a Master of Architecture from Iowa State University and is an Associate Member of the American Institute of Architects. After working across those sectors, she chose to focus exclusively on homes, based on a simple conviction: people spend most of their lives at home, and the places they live are among the most important factors in their wellbeing.

That conviction is why personalization sits at the center of every Luxen Design project.

"A home should feel like it belongs to the people who live in it," Dalili said. "Before we draw anything, we spend time getting to know our clients: how they start their mornings, where they gather with family, what helps them feel at rest. The design grows out of those conversations. We're not interested in repeating a signature look from one house to the next. We want people to walk into their finished home and recognize themselves in it. We genuinely care about the families we work with and about what we create for them, and I think you can feel that in the spaces themselves."

Boca Raton is a natural setting for this kind of work. Homeowners in the area regularly take on custom builds and substantial renovations, and many want homes that make the most of South Florida's strong sunlight, warm climate, and indoor and outdoor living. A studio whose name and process are both built around light is well suited to those projects.

With the new location, South Florida clients can meet with the team in person, review renderings side by side, and work with a studio based close to their project sites. Homeowners planning a new custom home, a major renovation, or a complete interior are invited to contact Luxen Design to talk through their project.

Business: Luxen Design

Contact: Mary Dalili

Address: 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432

Phone: (561) 235-7778

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Luxen Design