MENAFN - GetNews)One command center for Google Business Profile, local rankings, reviews, and AI-search visibility - built so agencies can prospect with proof and keep clients with results Command is an agency platform for local SEO and AI-search visibility, giving marketing agencies one command center to win new clients with competitive proof and retain them by demonstrating measurable results across Google and the AI engines customers now use to search. Founded by Holly Starks, Starks Command is based in Janesville, Wisconsin.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - October 9, 2027 - Starks Command today announced the general availability of its agency platform for local SEO and the fast-emerging category of AI-search visibility. As buyers increasingly ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews for recommendations instead of scrolling a results page, agencies need a way to track - and prove - how their clients show up everywhere customers are searching. Starks Command brings that into a single command center.

Traditional rank tracking stops at the ten blue links. Starks Command goes further, measuring brand presence across both Google and the AI engines that are reshaping how people discover local businesses - whether a brand is mentioned, where it ranks, which competitors are named, what sources the AI cites, and the sentiment behind it.

"Local SEO used to be about the map pack. Now a huge share of buying decisions start with an AI answer - and most agencies have no idea whether their clients even show up there," said Holly Starks, founder of Starks Command. "We built Starks Command so an agency can walk into a sales call with proof of exactly where a prospect is losing to competitors, then keep that client by showing real progress across Google and AI search every single month."

What Starks Command gives agencies:



AI-Search Visibility (Sonar): Track how brands appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews - mentions, rank, competitors cited, sources, and sentiment.

Google Business Profile command: Review monitoring with a tamper-evident snapshot archive, automatic drop detection and alerts, profile and services management, and scheduled posting.

Local rank grids & competitor comparison: Geo-grid rank tracking and side-by-side competitive gap analysis that shows clients exactly where they stand.

Prospecting with proof: Generate competitor benchmark and gap reports that turn cold outreach into booked calls. Client-ready reporting: Polished, exportable PDF reports and audits - reviews, citations, rankings, and AI visibility - in one place.

Unlike credit-metered tools, Starks Command uses a bring-your-own-API-keys model, so agencies control their own usage and costs with transparent, flat annual pricing - [starting at $2,000/year per agency]. The platform is multi-tenant by design, letting agencies manage every client from one account.

Starks Command is available now. Agencies can request a demo and a free competitor gap report at