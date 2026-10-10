Fraxion Launches Free Program To Protect Seniors And Military Veterans Against Growing Property Fraud Threats

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - October 10, 2026 - FraXion, an innovator in blockchain-backed real estate technology, announces its Digital Advocate Program, an initiative providing complimentary FraXion Property Passports to eligible homeowners aged 60 and older and U.S. military veterans. The program aims to help protect homeownership, strengthen property record security, and preserve generational wealth.

Property fraud and fraudulent deed transfers represent growing concerns for homeowners, particularly seniors who have accumulated substantial home equity.

According to the FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Complaint Center Report, Americans aged 60 and older reported approximately $7.75 billion in total internet fraud losses, including $123 million in real estate-related fraud losses.

Through the initiative, eligible seniors and military veterans will receive a complimentary FraXion Property Passport, a blockchain-backed digital property record designed to provide:



Verified Digital Property Records: Secure documentation of property ownership information.

Blockchain-Backed Verification: Tamper-evident digital records supporting document integrity.

Fraud Awareness and Education: Resources to help identify suspicious property activity.

Certified Agent Assistance: Professional guidance through registration and property verification. Legacy Protection: Organized property documentation to support families and future generations.

"These statistics highlight a serious threat to American homeownership," said Nathan Burrell, Founder of FraXion. "Our seniors have spent a lifetime building wealth through homeownership, and our military veterans have sacrificed to protect our country. We believe both deserve greater access to technology that helps safeguard their property and preserve their legacy," he explains.

About FraXion

FraXion is a real estate technology company developing blockchain-backed property documentation and verification solutions. Its flagship FraXion Property Passport helps homeowners organize and verify digital property records while strengthening relationships between property owners and real estate professionals.