Go Green Restoration Expands To Dallas, Texas, Offering Mold Removal And Water Damage Restoration

MENAFN - GetNews)Go Green Restoration expands its presence to Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, providing experienced restoration support for residential and commercial properties affected by mold, water, and fire damage Green Restoration Inc expands into Texas through Go Green Restoration TX Inc, bringing mold removal, water damage restoration, and emergency property restoration support to homeowners and businesses across Dallas–Fort Worth.

DALLAS, TX - October 10, 2026 - Dealing with mold, water damage, or unexpected property damage can quickly become overwhelming for homeowners and businesses. Finding the right restoration team is often the first step toward getting things back to normal. Go Green Restoration Inc is expanding its operations into Texas through Go Green Restoration TX Inc, bringing its restoration experience and customer-focused approach to Dallas and the surrounding Dallas–Fort Worth communities.

Building on its established operations in California, Go Green Restoration is extending its services to North Texas property owners who need professional assistance with mold concerns, water damage, fire damage, and other restoration challenges. The expansion allows the company to support residential and commercial customers while maintaining its focus on clear communication, careful assessment, and practical restoration solutions.

Mold Removal and Water Damage Restoration in Dallas

Mold and moisture problems can develop in places property owners do not immediately notice. A leaking pipe, a damp bathroom, or water trapped behind walls can create conditions that require professional attention. Go Green Restoration TX Inc helps customers understand the extent of visible damage, identify potential moisture sources, and determine the appropriate next steps.

For those searching for mold removal in Dallas, the company provides small-area mold cleanup within its current scope and helps coordinate referrals to appropriately licensed professionals when larger remediation projects are required.

Water damage restoration is another important part of the company's services. Whether a property has experienced plumbing leaks, flooding, or moisture-related damage, addressing the problem early can help reduce additional complications. The company's restoration support includes damage assessment, water extraction, drying, and assistance with planning necessary repairs.

Beyond mold and water damage, Go Green Restoration TX Inc also assists customers with fire and smoke damage, sewage cleanup, and reconstruction needs, helping property owners navigate the restoration process from the initial assessment to the appropriate recovery steps.

Experienced Restoration Professionals Serving North Texas

Experience matters when unexpected property damage affects a home or business. Yani Abohazira brings more than 15 years of experience in mold remediation and water restoration, contributing valuable industry knowledge to the company's expansion into the Texas market.

The team emphasizes understanding each property's conditions before recommending a course of action. From documenting affected areas to explaining the proposed scope of work, Go Green Restoration aims to make the restoration process easier for customers to understand.

This approach is particularly important for property managers, real estate professionals, and business owners who may need to coordinate restoration work while managing tenants, property transactions, or daily operations.

Restoration Support Across Dallas–Fort Worth

Although Dallas is a primary focus of the expansion, Go Green Restoration TX Inc also serves communities throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, including Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Wylie, and surrounding areas.

The company welcomes inquiries from homeowners dealing with unexpected leaks, businesses requiring restoration assistance, and real estate professionals addressing property conditions before a sale or lease.

With emergency restoration assistance available 24 hours a day, customers can contact the team to discuss their situation, request an estimate, and confirm service availability for their location.

For more information about mold removal in Dallas, water damage restoration, or other property restoration services, visit or call (469) 727-3217.

About Go Green Restoration Inc

Go Green Restoration Inc is a property restoration company with operations in California and Texas. Through Go Green Restoration TX Inc, the company assists residential and commercial customers throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area with mold removal, water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, sewage cleanup, and related restoration needs. The company focuses on experienced service, transparent communication, and helping property owners understand the steps involved in restoring affected properties.