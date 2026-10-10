Bhubaneswar: Wildlife Week 2026 Focuses On Habitat Connectivity

The Nature and Wildlife Conservation Society of Odisha (NWCSO), in association with Nandankanan Zoological Park, celebrated the 72nd Wildlife Week 2026 at Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, highlighting the importance of habitat connectivity, wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection.

Theme: 'Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife'

According to a press release, the celebration was organised under the theme“Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife,” which emphasises the role of connected habitats in protecting wildlife populations and conserving biodiversity.

Key Dignitaries and Participants

The programme was attended by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including NWCSO President Saroj Kumar Patnaik, Working President Anup Nayak and Nandankanan Zoological Park Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase. Members of the society, forester trainees and zoo staff also participated in the event.

Programme Highlights and Discussions

As part of the programme, BK Patnaik delivered a talk on man-animal conflict, focusing on an important challenge in wildlife conservation. Anup Kumar Nayak spoke about the importance of dolphins in the ecosystem, highlighting their ecological significance.

The event also featured a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of an Odia essay competition organised by NWCSO at the Foresters Training School in Ghatikia.

A Call for Collective Action

The celebration emphasised the need for collective efforts to strengthen wildlife conservation, protect natural habitats and promote environmental awareness among the public.

The programme brought together conservation society members, forest service personnel and zoo staff to mark Wildlife Week and underline the importance of coordinated efforts towards protecting wildlife and preserving biodiversity.

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