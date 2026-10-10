Bonelli Systems Outlines Private AI Practice Within Its Dallas IT Services For Law Firms

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bonelli Systems IT team"Bonelli Systems details how its Dallas IT services for law firms approach private AI, starting with matter access, authorized users and attorney review before any AI workflow goes live

DALLAS, TX - October 10, 2026 - Bonelli Systems, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving small and midsize businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, today outlined the private AI practice that is part of its Dallas IT services for law firms. The practice helps firms evaluate private AI for document search, summarization and evidence workflows while keeping client data under the firm's control.

Law firms are actively looking at private AI, and much of that interest centers on one concern: where client and matter data goes once an AI system is involved.

Bonelli Systems' approach starts with the matter boundary rather than the model. Before any pilot, the firm decides which matters and repositories the system may access, which users may retrieve results, and who is accountable for reviewing its output. A private deployment, the company notes, still requires access controls and human review, and does not by itself establish confidentiality or legal privilege.

"Most of the firms we talk to aren't asking which AI model to buy," said Michael de Blok, founder and CEO of Bonelli Systems. "They're asking where their client files would end up. That's the right first question. We answer it before anything gets built: what the system can see, who can use it, and who checks what it produces."

The company has published an anonymized example of this work. For a criminal defense firm in McKinney, Texas, Bonelli Systems built a fully local AI evidence-processing system with video, image and document ingestion, transcription and speaker diarization (identifying who is speaking in a recording). The system runs on the firm's own hardware, and no privileged material is sent to a public AI service. The company describes this as one implementation, not a guarantee that every workflow can run locally or a claim of measured time savings.

What the private AI for law firms offering covers

According to the company, the practice is organized around four controls:

- Client-data control: defining which documents, messages and repositories are permitted in an AI workflow and which stay out.

- Secure retrieval: retrieval over approved knowledge sources with access checks, rather than open-ended document dumping.

- Human review gates: keeping material legal, client and business decisions under accountable human control.

- Logging and evidence: practical records of access, prompts, outputs, exceptions and workflow changes where appropriate.

Workflows Bonelli Systems helps firms evaluate include internal policy and procedure assistants, knowledge retrieval across approved SharePoint or document repositories, client-intake triage and matter-routing support, document summarization with review and confidentiality controls, and operations assistants for billing, support, HR and administrative procedures.

A pilot follows a defined sequence. The firm identifies permitted source material, matter access rules, retention requirements and the reviewer responsible for each output. Bonelli Systems scopes its engineering work around ingestion, retrieval, identity, logging and integration, and includes prompts, outputs, backups and external connections in the data-flow review. The system is then tested for unauthorized access, unsupported answers, transcription errors and the path back to the original evidence before use expands. Finally, the firm names who can pause the workflow, approve changes and handle exceptions in production.

For firms that keep their work in Microsoft 365, the company recommends reviewing identity and sharing exposure before connecting an AI workflow. Private AI output does not replace attorney review, and private AI engineering is scoped separately from a managed IT agreement.

"An AI summary is a starting point, not finished work," de Blok said. "If a transcript gets a word wrong or an answer isn't backed by the source document, someone at the firm has to catch it. We build that check into the workflow from day one instead of hoping someone remembers to do it."

Details on the practice are available at

About Bonelli Systems

Bonelli Systems is a Dallas-based managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) serving small and midsize businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company works with law, engineering, architecture, CPA, oil and gas, and financial services firms. Its services include managed IT, cybersecurity, co-managed IT, Microsoft 365, backup and disaster recovery, compliance support for SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI requirements, network security, and private AI. The company was founded by Michael de Blok, who serves as CEO.