“You Are The Silent Programmer: Claiming Your Power By Discovering Your Self” By Yedi Tadd

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-Winning Author Yedi Tadd Releases You Are The Silent Programmer, a Timely Exploration of Self-Schema, Mental Health, and Personal Transformation

Alberta, Canada - October 10, 2026 - Award-winning author Yedi Tadd has released his latest book, You Are The Silent Programmer: Claiming Your Power by Discovering Your Self, a thought-provoking work that invites readers to examine the unseen mental patterns shaping their identity, choices, and daily experience. Through an accessible exploration of self-schema-the internal blueprint people hold about who they are-Tadd offers a timely perspective on personal awareness, emotional well-being, and the power of intentional self-discovery.

“In a world where technology drives nearly every aspect of our lives, one of the clearest ways to understand how the mind operates is through the language of software,” said Tadd.“My work explores self-schema through that lens-helping readers recognize the programs, patterns, and assumptions that influence how they see themselves and navigate the world around them.”

As conversations around mental health continue to move to the forefront, You Are The Silent Programmer arrives at a critical moment. More individuals are speaking openly about anxiety, stress, identity, healing, and the need for deeper support. Tadd contributes to that conversation by encouraging readers to look inward and better understand the internal“programming” that can shape perception, behavior, relationships, and overall well-being.

“Instead of defaulting to our ingrained fear of failure, having an understanding of your self-schema allows you to observe, differentiate, question, and direct. This deliberate choice is the essence of your agency,” said Tadd.“This gives you a deeper recognition of your mind, identity, and the role that self-awareness can play in shaping a healthier and more empowered life.”

By blending personal development, psychological insight, and a modern technology-driven metaphor, Tadd presents a framework designed to help you reclaim agency over your thoughts and choices. Rather than positioning self-discovery as a distant ideal, he frames it as a practical process-one that begins with awareness and expands into greater clarity, resilience, and personal power.

As you gain insight into your own patterns of thought and behavior, including limiting beliefs and unconscious habits, you can make more intentional choices, nurture emotional resilience, and foster healthier relationships. This knowledge offers a pathway toward personal transformation, enabling readers to live with greater clarity, confidence, and a renewed sense of agency over their lives.

You Are The Silent Programmer: Claiming Your Power by Discovering Your Self also marks the beginning of a larger journey. Tadd is continuing the You Are The Silent Programmer series with Books 2, 3, 4 and 5, each building upon the foundation established in the first book and taking readers deeper into the exploration of self, awareness, and personal transformation. The forthcoming books will expand the series' examination of the internal“programming” that influences how people understand themselves, interpret their experiences, make choices, and navigate their lives.

Together, the five books form a continuing exploration of what it means to become more conscious of the patterns operating within us. As the series develops, readers will be invited to move beyond simply recognizing those patterns toward understanding them more deeply and making increasingly intentional choices about the thoughts, beliefs, behaviors, and perspectives that shape their lives. In this way, the journey that begins with discovering the self becomes an ongoing process of awareness, transformation, and greater personal agency.

About the author

Yedi Tadd is a published author, nurse, and proud Canadian citizen. His life story whispers a powerful truth: you are not defined by the circumstances that once sought to confine you. He currently lives in Canada, where he is working on his next book.

Additional information about Books 2, 3, 4 and 5, including their titles and release details, will be announced as they become available.

To connect with Yedi Tadd for interviews or public speaking opportunities, please go to or email him directly at...

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