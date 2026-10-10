Hye Ji Jo Announces Upcoming Collection Following Award-Winning FIT Thesis And Roles At Leading Fashion Houses

NEW YORK - October 10, 2026 - Hye Ji Jo arrived in New York with technical skill, a distinct design voice, and a thesis collection that immediately captured the industry's attention. Her thesis collection from FIT was featured in major outlets including Vogue, WWD, and Fashionista, and she was the recipient of the FIT Critic's Award Winner 2023. Those recognitions amplified the visibility of her work at a moment when buyers and design houses are watching emerging talent closely.

How recognition translated into job offers

The combination of press coverage and awards created a professional momentum that translated into immediate opportunities after graduation. The industry response to her FIT thesis signaled both creative vision and professional readiness. That visibility, together with proven technical ability, helped Hye Ji secure positions at top designer houses, beginning with Prabal Gurung and continuing to her current role at Lela Rose.

What she brings to a design team

In the studio and on production floors, Hye Ji brings a full set of product development skills that bridge concept to market. At Lela Rose she is a Product Development Associate responsible for managing a garment's full lifecycle and coordinating design, production, and sales. She sources fabrics, trims, and embroideries from European and Asian suppliers for over 100 styles per season. She works closely with pattern makers and tech designers to realize the designer's fit and construction intent, and she develops embroidery and fabric manipulation designs that help define a signature look.

Her work at Lela Rose includes owning the development of laser cut leather styles that have become staples for the label. She also supports collection presentations during market week to major retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Farfetch, Moda Operandi, and Net-A-Porter. Those responsibilities demand the combination of aesthetic judgment, vendor relationships, and logistical precision that employers rely on when hiring across design and product teams.

Experience that proved immediate value to employers

Before Lela Rose, Hye Ji applied the same rigor at Prabal Gurung. There, she sourced fabrics, trims, and custom embroideries for runway collections across several seasons, and she supported runway show logistics. She worked with international suppliers, including partners in India, to develop hand embroidery for eveningwear, and she managed sample making across domestic and overseas factories to guarantee quality. That hands-on experience on runways and in factories gave hiring teams confidence that she could execute at scale.

Design voice and ongoing creative projects

While maintaining a 9-to-5 at Lela Rose, Hye Ji develops her own work from 5-to-9. Her first independent collection, titled The Ghost in My Room, is scheduled to launch in October. The collection explores a childhood fear, romanticizing the curtain's shadow that once reflected on the wall like a ghost. This personal, narrative-driven approach to design underscores both her creative intent and her ability to produce a cohesive collection that reads strongly on the runway.

Her earlier thesis, which led to press attention and the FIT award, demonstrated how thoughtful concept and technical craft can combine to make garments that attract editorial and industry interest. That mix of storytelling and construction is a rare asset for hiring teams looking for designers who can move from sketch to sellable product.

What employers gain from hiring her now

Hiring managers who brought Hye Ji onto their teams saw more than a promising portfolio. They saw a designer who understands sourcing complexities, who can partner with international suppliers, and who knows how to translate fit and embroidery details into final product. Her track record working on over 100 styles per season and managing collaborations across continents demonstrates the capacity to handle both high-volume and high-touch development.

Those capabilities help explain why industry professionals offered roles to Hye Ji soon after graduation. Her award-winning thesis, media exposure, technical fluency, and runway experience combined to prove immediate value to employers focused on quality, detail, and narrative clarity in product development.

Hye Ji Jo

Looking ahead

With established roles at Lela Rose and a prior tenure at Prabal Gurung, Hye Ji is positioned to continue building both commercial expertise and a distinct personal brand. Her upcoming collection, The Ghost in My Room, will be the next public expression of the creative voice that first earned her the FIT Critic's Award and press attention. As she brings that collection to market, her professional path makes clear why recruiters and design houses responded quickly to her work right out of school.

About Hye Ji Jo

Hye Ji Jo is a fashion designer and product development professional based in the United States. Her experience includes work with Prabal Gurung and Lela Rose, as well as an award-winning thesis collection completed at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Her work combines fashion design, product development, sourcing, embroidery, fabric manipulation, and technical execution.