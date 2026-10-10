Vice Auto Transport Expands Carrier Network With Superdispatch

MENAFN - GetNews)"Branded illustration featuring Vice Auto Transport owner Shawn Anderson, the company's logo, and an automobile transport truck. The company expanded its carrier sourcing network through SuperDispatch in September 2026."Vice Auto Transport expands carrier access through SuperDispatch, strengthening open and enclosed vehicle shipping coverage across major U.S. routes.

MIAMI, FL - October 10, 2026 - Vice Auto Transport, a nationwide vehicle transportation brokerage operated by Vice One Logistics LLC, has expanded its carrier sourcing capabilities following the September 2026 resumption of its use of SuperDispatch, a transportation management and carrier networking platform.

The company has incorporated SuperDispatch into its daily operations alongside Central Dispatch, Ship, and DAT, providing its transportation agents with access to a broader network of independent motor carriers throughout the United States.

Since restarting operations on SuperDispatch, Vice Auto Transport has experienced a substantial increase in carrier availability and successful bookings through the platform. According to company owner Shawn Anderson, the brokerage is now booking more carriers through SuperDispatch than through Central Dispatch.

"Since we started using SuperDispatch again in September, it's made a huge difference in how we find and book carriers," said Anderson. "We're actually booking more through SuperDispatch than Central Dispatch now. Having access to more carriers gives our team additional options when we're working to get our customers' vehicles moved."

Expanded Carrier Access Supports Nationwide Vehicle Shipping

As an auto transport brokerage, Vice Auto Transport coordinates vehicle shipments by connecting customers with independent motor carriers.

Carrier availability can vary depending on pickup and delivery locations, vehicle type, seasonal demand, and transportation requirements.

By maintaining access to multiple carrier sourcing platforms, Vice Auto Transport can explore additional transportation options rather than relying on a single network.

The company's September 2026 return to SuperDispatch has provided access to carriers it was not consistently reaching through its existing platforms, strengthening its ability to source transportation for a variety of vehicle shipping needs.

While transportation schedules and pricing remain subject to market conditions and carrier availability, the expanded network provides additional resources when arranging shipments for customers.

Strong Carrier Coverage Across Major Interstate Shipping Corridors

Vice Auto Transport maintains established carrier coverage across several major interstate vehicle shipping corridors, supported by its expanded network of independent motor carriers.

The company reports particularly strong carrier availability across the following routes:



Florida to California: Cross-country vehicle transportation connecting Florida with Southern and Northern California.

Florida to Arizona: Vehicle shipping between Florida and Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas.

Florida to Las Vegas, Nevada: Long-distance vehicle transportation connecting Florida with the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Florida to Texas: Established transportation coverage between Florida and major Texas markets.

Florida to the Mid-Atlantic: Vehicle shipping between Florida and states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

Florida to New England: Transportation between Florida and northeastern states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. California to the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and New England: Coast-to-coast open and enclosed vehicle transportation connecting California with Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and destinations throughout New England.



Both open and enclosed trailer transportation options are available across all these shipping corridors, supporting customers transporting everyday vehicles, luxury automobiles, collector cars, and specialty vehicles.

The company's expanded carrier sourcing network provides additional options for coordinating shipments along these routes, although actual carrier availability, scheduling, and pricing depend on individual shipment requirements and market conditions.

English- and Spanish-Language Customer Assistance

In addition to expanding its carrier sourcing capabilities, Vice Auto Transport continues to provide personalized customer assistance in both English and Spanish.

Transportation agent Sheyla Matus offers Spanish-language support, helping customers understand their shipping options, discuss pickup and delivery arrangements, and communicate throughout the vehicle transportation process.

The company emphasizes direct communication with its transportation agents, helping customers stay informed from the initial shipping quote through vehicle delivery.

ShawnShipsCars and an Established Automotive Community Presence

Vice Auto Transport also maintains a longstanding presence in online automotive communities through its founder's personal identity, ShawnShipsCars.

Mr. Anderson has used the ShawnShipsCars name to engage with automotive enthusiasts, vehicle buyers, and owners seeking advice about transporting cars across the United States.

The ShawnShipsCars identity complements Vice Auto Transport's commercial operations, particularly in specialty and enthusiast vehicle transportation.

Vice Auto Transport is the customer-facing transportation brand operated by Vice One Logistics LLC.

The company encourages prospective customers to research its reputation through independent review platforms, including Google and Reddit, where customers have publicly discussed their vehicle shipping experiences.

To make those experiences easier to find, Vice Auto Transport maintains a dedicated page linking to Reddit discussions and customer feedback.

Independent Reddit reviews:

Google reviews:

About Vice Auto Transport

Established in 2018, Vice Auto Transport is a Miami-based nationwide auto transport brokerage operated by Vice One Logistics LLC, building on owner Shawn Anderson's experience coordinating vehicle shipments since 2014.

The company coordinates open and enclosed vehicle transportation through independent motor carriers across the United States, including residential and commercial shipping, dealership purchases, online auction transportation, seasonal relocations, cross-country moves, and specialty automobile transportation.

Vice Auto Transport combines access to multiple carrier sourcing networks with personalized customer support, including English- and Spanish-language assistance. The company's mission is to help customers navigate vehicle transportation through straightforward communication, reliable carrier sourcing, and personalized service.

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