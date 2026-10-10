NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 10, 2026 - Professional Christmas light installers are now in the middle of the 2026 Christmas lighting installation season, making reliable access to wholesale C7 and C9 bulbs, socket wire, clips, plugs, installation kits and other supplies especially important Christmas light installers are now in the middle of the 2026 Christmas lighting installation season, making reliable access to wholesale C7 and C9 bulbs, socket wire, clips, plugs, installation kits and other supplies especially important.

During the busiest weeks of the season, contractors need suppliers that can provide competitive pricing, dependable inventory and fast fulfillment. With that in mind, we compared several established suppliers serving professional Christmas lighting installers.

Based on wholesale accessibility, product selection, pricing, shipping and availability of core installation supplies, ChristmasLightSupplier ranks No. 1 in our 2026 comparison.

The comparison also includes Christmas Lights, Etc., Christmas Lights HQ and Christmas Designers.

1. ChristmasLightSupplier

ChristmasLightSupplier takes the top position in this year's comparison because its business model is focused on the needs of professional Christmas light installers.

The supplier offers C7 and C9 LED bulbs, socket wire, installation kits, clips, plugs, lamp cord, timers and other Christmas lighting supplies used by contractors.

One of the company's key differences is its wholesale pricing model. ChristmasLightSupplier advertises wholesale pricing without requiring customers to complete a wholesale account application. The company also advertises no minimum order and free same-day shipping to the continental United States.

For contractors working through the current installation season, those policies can be particularly important. Crews may need additional bulbs, wire, clips or replacement components while projects are already underway.

ChristmasLightSupplier:

2. Christmas Lights, Etc.

Christmas Lights, Etc. is one of the established names in the Christmas lighting market and offers a broad selection of holiday lighting and décor.

Its catalog includes LED and incandescent Christmas lights, C7 and C9 bulbs, mini lights, net lights, icicle lights, greenery, trees and other holiday products.

The company also operates a wholesale program serving professional decorators, installers, retailers, municipalities and other commercial customers.

Its broad product selection has also attracted coverage outside the Christmas-lighting industry. Bob Vila included Christmas Lights, Etc. in its roundup of places to buy Christmas lights.

3. Christmas Lights HQ

Christmas Lights HQ is another supplier built specifically around the professional Christmas light installation industry.

The company offers C7 and C9 bulbs, mini lights, socket wire, clips, installation kits and other supplies used by contractors.

One of its distinguishing features is its focus on contractor education in addition to selling lighting products.

For installers looking for both lighting supplies and business resources during the current Christmas installation season, Christmas Lights HQ provides another option.

4. Christmas Designers

Christmas Designers is a large supplier serving professional Christmas decorators, installers and commercial customers.

The company offers commercial Christmas lighting, décor, trees, greenery, C7 and C9 products and installation supplies.

Its broad commercial product selection makes it another option for professional installers working on larger residential, commercial or decorating projects during the 2026 season.

What Professional Installers Should Look For This Season

Choosing a Christmas light supplier isn't simply about finding the lowest advertised price.

During the active installation season, professional installers should consider:



Wholesale pricing

Bulk discounts

Shipping costs

Same-day fulfillment

Minimum-order requirements

C7 and C9 bulb availability

Socket-wire availability

Clips and installation hardware

Plugs and connectors

Timers and accessories

Replacement components

Product consistency

Customer service Return and replacement policies

Timing can be especially important during the Christmas installation season. A delayed shipment of bulbs, wire or installation hardware can potentially delay an entire project.

What Online Discussions Are Saying

Recent discussions on Reddit provide an additional look at what Christmas-light users and installers are talking about during the 2026 season.

A recent discussion in r/ChristmasLights focused on wholesale Christmas-light providers:

Reddit - r/ChristmasLights wholesale supplier discussion:

Another recent comment in the same subreddit continued the discussion around wholesale Christmas-light suppliers:

Reddit - r/ChristmasLights:

These Reddit discussions should be viewed as individual user conversations rather than formal product testing or independent endorsements. However, they provide useful insight into the questions and purchasing considerations being discussed by lighting users and business operators during the current season.

Media Coverage and Industry Information

The wholesale Christmas-light supplier comparison has also been distributed through major online news channels.

The comparison is available through AP News via GlobeNewswire, providing an additional published reference for the 2026 wholesale Christmas-light supplier market.

AP News / GlobeNewswire:

2026 Wholesale Christmas Light Supplier Comparison