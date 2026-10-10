The Yacht Club Indonesia Adds Kailana Premier To Its Luxury Yacht Charter Indonesia Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Rebuilt over three years from a former offshore firefighting support vessel, the 40-metre steel-hulled expedition yacht brings eight suites, a full dive setup and extended range to Komodo, Sumba, Raja Ampat, and the Spice Islands, with 2026 private charter rates from USD 22,000 per night and, from 2027, shared cabin trips from USD 1,300 per person per night.

BALI, Indonesia - October 10, 2026 - The Yacht Club Indonesia, a Bali-based luxury yacht charter specialist founded in 2024 and part of the YMA Yachting, has added Kailana Premier to its curated collection of more than 40 luxury and ultra-luxury yachts and phinisi serving the luxury yacht charter Indonesia market. The company, featured in Harper's Bazaar, Robb Report, TIME and the Financial Times, connects international travelers with bespoke sailing experiences across Raja Ampat, Komodo National Park, Alor, Sumbawa, and the Spice Islands. Kailana Premier, a 130-foot steel-hulled expedition yacht with more than 11,000 square feet of space across four decks, joins the fleet after a three-year renovation completed in 2026.

Kailana Premier was originally built as a firefighting support vessel for offshore oil and gas exploration, then converted during a three-year rebuild into an expedition yacht with eight suites and two additional cabins, accommodating up to 21 guests. The suites take their names from Indonesian volcanoes and landmarks, including Banda Api, Rinjani, Kelimutu, Tambora and Misool, with the 40-square-metre Banda Api Master Suite at the bow. Every suite opens onto a private balcony with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and 2.4-metre headroom throughout. A crew of 18 runs onboard facilities that include an elevator, a spa, a dedicated dive setup, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a bridge-deck lounge.

"Kailana Premier's steel hull and industrial history give her a range and durability that's rare in Indonesia's charter fleet," said Charles, co-founder of The Yacht Club Indonesia. "She's built to reach some of the archipelago's furthest corners such as Sumba, Raja Ampat, and the Spice Islands, without giving up comfort along the way."

Her steel hull and extended range let Kailana Premier reach areas beyond the practical range of many Indonesian charter yachts. She now sails itineraries covering Komodo National Park, Sumba, Raja Ampat, and the Spice Islands, within the same cruising grounds The Yacht Club Indonesia already serves with vessels such as Celestia, Mutiara Laut, and Samsara Samudra. Kailana Premier's private charter rates for 2026 start from USD 22,000 per night and, from 2027, shared cabin trips from USD 1,300 per person per night.

"Clients looking at a luxury yacht charter Indonesia itinerary increasingly want a vessel that can hold a dive schedule, time to unwind, and comfortable space for families travelling with children or older guests," said Charles, co-founder of The Yacht Club Indonesia. "Kailana Premier has a full dive setup, a spa, a jacuzzi, and eight suites with private balconies for up to 21 guests. With her steel hull and extended range, she is built for an extended expedition rather than a short coastal run."

Kailana Premier maintains a longstanding partnership with doctorSHARE, supporting the construction of Indonesia's first floating hospital barge, which delivers free medical care to remote island communities. Prospective charterers can begin with a consultation through The Yacht Club Indonesia's yacht charter experts, who guide clients through destination selection, itinerary planning and vessel selection ahead of a formal quotation and booking.

About The Yacht Club Indonesia

The Yacht Club Indonesia is a luxury yacht specialist dedicated to showcasing Indonesia through exceptional sea experiences. The platform connects international travelers with a curated portfolio of more than 40 luxury and ultra-luxury yachts across the Indonesian archipelago. Combining access to unique vessels with deep local destination knowledge, TYCI creates tailored journeys across Indonesia's most remarkable sailing regions, including Raja Ampat, Komodo National Park, and beyond. Whether through a private yacht charter, a diving expedition, an individual cabin voyage, or a bespoke island journey, The Yacht Club Indonesia helps travelers discover Indonesia from a different perspective: the ultimate comfort at sea.