ZEELOOL X Aimee Song Launches Designer Eyewear Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)"Aimee Song wears red Shield sunglasses from the ZEELOOL x Aimee Song designer eyewear collection."ZEELOOL has launched its co-designed eyewear collection with fashion creator Aimee Song. Featuring designer glasses and statement sunglasses across The 90s, The Aviator, The Classic and The Shield, the collection is made for different looks, moods and everyday moments.

UNITED STATES - October 10, 2026 - ZEELOOL launches ZEELOOL x Aimee Song designer eyewear collection, a fresh collaboration with fashion creator, designer and style icon Aimee Song. The collection is based on the assumption that personal style changes with the moment and eyewear is much more than a finishing touch. Each frame is supposed to be a defining part of the look, rather.

The collection features everyday optical frames and statement sunglasses in four unique styles: The 90s, The Aviator, The Classic and The Shield. Together they provide a new point of view on designer eyewear for women who move through different roles, settings and styles throughout the day.

Designed for Life in Motion

Aimee Song has built a worldwide following with a point of view that connects fashion to real life. This point becomes essential in the collaboration: personal style is not fixed for the whole day and eyewear should be able to follow it.

A polished frame can take you from a morning meeting to dinner downtown. A large aviator can transform the energy of a simple outfit. A sculptural pair of designer sunglasses can be the star of the show rather than an accessory to throw on at the end.

That sense of movement defined the collection in terms of versatility, but not making each frame look the same. Each design has its own personality, offering wearers different ways to express themselves and creating an eyewear wardrobe that works for more than one occasion.

Four Frames, Four Ways to Define a Look

The collection of designer glasses isn't just the same esthetic over different shapes, it moves through four distinct personalities. The 90s have a retro look, with a slim, oval-inspired shape. Its nostalgic proportions pay homage to the humble eyewear of the 1990s but still remain relevant for today's look. For denim, relaxed tailoring or minimal everyday looks, it's a no-brainer. The Aviator is more fluid in its approach. The oversized silhouette lends the familiar aviator a fashion-forward presence, creating a frame that feels confident without being limited to one style of outfit. It can add contrast to a tailored polish, or give stronger definition to a casual look. The Classic has crisp rectangular lines and a refined profile. Designed to be a go-to, it travels well between professional and off-duty styling. The result is a pair of designer eyeglasses that feel polished enough for work, yet still expressive enough for the rest of the day. The Shield makes the most powerful statement of the collection. With a bold one-piece shield silhouette, it makes sunglasses a key part of the look. The sculpted shape imparts a unique visual identity to the frame for wearers attracted to directional, high-impact eyewear. The current collection page also surrounds the four designs with different moods, from retro oval styling and clean rectangular frames to aviator shapes and bold shield glasses. Where Designer Eyewear Meets Everyday Wear In addition to shape, the collection emphasizes the details that affect how eyewear looks and feels in everyday styling. Selected designs feature premium acetate, with considered proportions, polished surfaces, and subtle detailing that give each frame its own character. The result echoes a larger concept behind the collaboration: women's designer eyewear can be a visual statement without being reserved for special occasions. Rather, these frames are meant to be incorporated into the wearer's regular rotation-from workdays and coffee runs to travel, dinners and weekends in the city. A frame can be expressive and still wear-able, distinctive and still versatile. That balance also ties into ZEELOOL's broader approach to eyewear. The brand's focus, as described, is to combine functional eyewear with creative design, quality lenses and accessible pricing while providing customers with more options to express individual style. Explore the ZEELOOL x Aimee Song Collection The ZEELOOL x Aimee Song collab elevates the concept of designer eyewear to more than one signature style. With four unique directions of design, the collection invites wearers to select eyewear based on how they want to look and feel in that moment. The collection-ranging from understated retro frames and polished everyday designer glasses to oversized aviators and statement designer sunglasses-is made for a wardrobe-and a life-that keeps changing. Aimee Song x ZEELOOL collection is available at ZEELOOL's official online store. Availability of products, colors and lens selections can vary by style and market. About ZEELOOL ZEELOOL is an online fashion eyewear brand dedicated to self-expression, attainable style, and the notion that glasses can be an integral part of the way people dress. ZEELOOL offers customers more options to express their personal styles through eyewear with a wide range of eyeglasses and sunglasses in different colors, shapes and esthetics. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, the brand continues to make expressive eyewear easier to find, style and wear.

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