Best Komodo Yacht Charter Company Hello Flores Launches Aliikai Voyage

MENAFN - GetNews) Handcrafted 41-meter phinisi with seven cabins across three decks, bookable as a private charter or a shared cabin trip, alongside a dive center, sky deck, and chef-led Indonesian and western menus for up to 15 guests.

BALI - October 10, 2026 - Hello Flores, a Komodo National Park yacht booking platform founded in 2018 that curates a collection of partner boats spanning shared cabins to private charters, offers Aliikai Voyage for travelers planning a yacht trip in Komodo. The 41-meter wooden phinisi was handcrafted by more than a dozen carpenters in Bulukumba, South Sulawesi, and renovated in 2020 with interiors refined in Bali. Aliikai Voyage can be booked as a private charter or a shared cabin trip and suits families, couples, and groups of friends planning a Komodo trip.

Aliikai carries up to 15 guests across seven cabins on three decks, including two master suites with king beds and private terraces, two king cabins that convert to twins, two queen cabins and one bow cabin with a queen bed and sofa bed. Every cabin has an ensuite bathroom and individual air conditioning. Onboard spaces include indoor and covered outdoor lounge and dining areas, a sky deck, and an upper-deck lounge with a dedicated yoga space and open-air cinema. The yacht has a full dive center with an equipment prep area, a post-dive shower, and a camera room, alongside snorkeling, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboard gear for guests who want to get in the water between stops. Trekking is also available, including to the top of Padar Island.

"Aliikai brings together traditional phinisi craftsmanship and modern comfort, and she gives guests a way to experience Komodo in a relaxed and refined setting," said Charles, Co-Founder of Hello Flores.

Meals on board are chef-led, mixing western dishes with traditional Indonesian cooking and using locally sourced ingredients, with vegan and vegetarian options available. Guests booking a private charter can also add a Balinese massage to the itinerary. Hello Flores built its platform around matching boats like Aliikai to the way different travelers plan a Komodo trip, since families, couples, and divers each look for different things in a yacht.

Bookings for Aliikai Voyage run through the standard Hello Flores process: travelers send dates, group size and preferences by email or WhatsApp, and the team replies within 24 hours with boat options and a proposed itinerary before a deposit secures the cabin or charter date. Komodo National Park entry and ranger fees are included when a boat is booked through Hello Flores and handled by the crew on the day, so guests do not budget for them separately. The platform recommends booking an international flight first, then the Flores and boat leg, then any time in Bali, and it builds itineraries around a morning flight into Labuan Bajo so guests move straight from the airport to the boat rather than losing a night ashore. Hello Flores suggests at least three nights aboard to cover Padar Island, a Komodo dragon trek and more than one dive or snorkel site, and it recommends March to June and September to October, when conditions are calmer and the park is less crowded.

About Hello Flores

Hello Flores is a yacht booking platform specializing in Komodo National Park, Indonesia, founded in 2018. The platform connects travelers with a collection of more than 50 yachts and liveaboards, from affordable yacht cruises in Komodo to private charters for families and groups. The platform combines a broad selection of yachts with local destination knowledge and personalized booking support, making Komodo yacht cruises accessible to solo travelers, couples, families and groups alike.