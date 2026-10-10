MENAFN - GetNews)"Seize Compressor?Shanghai?Co.,Ltd"Seize Air highlights its screw air compressor range, including PM and PM+ variable-speed models, HTPM two-stage compressors and SWT dry oil-free systems. Published specifications, company-reported upgrade results and 2026 exhibition updates help industrial buyers compare capacity, energy use and air quality requirements before requesting a Seize Air project-specific quotation.

SHANGHAI - October 10, 2026 - Seize Air is highlighting its screw air compressor options for manufacturers planning equipment purchases and plant upgrades, drawing on published specifications, upgrade examples and its 2026 industry exhibitions. Seize Air is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of industrial screw air compressor systems for energy-efficient compressed air supply. The portfolio includes permanent magnet variable-speed models, horizontal two-stage compressors and dry oil-free systems.

For buyers, the starting point is required airflow at working pressure, followed by demand fluctuations and air quality targets. Comparing these conditions helps manufacturers shortlist an industrial air compressor that fits production and establish a basis for evaluating operating costs.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor PM Series for Variable Demand

The Seize Air PM and PM+ screw air compressor range combines permanent magnet motors with variable-speed control. Buyers can evaluate these options when demand changes between shifts or production lines. Matching output to demand can reduce unnecessary unloaded operation within an appropriate control range.

The published Seize Air SZ-50PM specification lists a 37 kW motor and airflow of 2.60–6.51 cubic meters per minute at 7.5 bar. At 12.5 bar, its listed airflow falls to 1.85–4.62 cubic meters per minute. Buyers should therefore compare capacity at the required pressure rather than use the highest catalogue airflow for every operating condition.

For an oil-injected air compressor serving pneumatic tools, CNC equipment or assembly operations, selection should also cover oil separation, drying and filtration. Seize Air PM series proposals should specify the treatment needed to meet point-of-use requirements.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor HTPM Two Stage Options

The Seize Air HTPM screw air compressor series provides horizontal two-stage compression with permanent magnet motors and dual variable-speed drives. It offers another configuration for buyers reviewing plant capacity and energy use.

The SZ-50HTPM model table lists a 37 kW motor and airflow of 2.92–7.30 cubic meters per minute at 7.5 bar. At the same published motor rating and nominal pressure, its maximum listed airflow exceeds the SZ-50PM figure of 6.51 cubic meters per minute. This capacity comparison alone does not establish lower electricity consumption; buyers should request power consumption data under equivalent operating and test conditions.

For an energy-saving air compresso r project, Seize Air HTPM evaluation should include the expected load profile, pressure losses, leakage and machine coordination. A proposal needs an agreed basis for checking performance after installation.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor SWT Oil Free Options

Seize Air is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of industrial screw air compressor systems for energy-efficient compressed air supply.

The Seize Air SWT screw air compressor series provides dry oil-free compression for applications where oil contamination could compromise product quality or process requirements. Its published page lists 37–450 kW equipment, airflow of 4.7–81 cubic meters per minute and operating pressures of 4.5–10.5 bar across the series. These are family ranges; the proposed model must meet the specified operating point.

The SWT page identifies TÜV Class 0 certification. Buyers evaluating an oil-free air compressor should review the relevant certificate and its scope alongside the proposed model and air quality specification.

A pharmaceutical air compressor or semiconductor air compressor project may also require defined moisture, particle and microbial controls. Food packaging has its own process requirements. Seize Air SWT selection should include downstream treatment and point-of-use acceptance criteria so the complete system meets the application's air quality targets.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor Choices by Purchasing Requirement

The Seize Air screw air compressor shortlist can be organized around three purchasing requirements:



Changing production demand: evaluate Seize Air PM or PM+ variable-speed options against the measured demand profile and control range.

Two-stage compression: compare Seize Air HTPM capacity and power consumption with other proposals at equivalent pressure and operating conditions. Oil contamination control: evaluate Seize Air SWT dry oil-free models with the applicable certification and a documented air treatment plan.

This comparison connects each configuration to a purchasing condition. Required pressure and flow remain essential checks for every option, alongside installation space, cooling and maintenance access.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor Upgrade Examples

In its August 15, 2025 article, Seize Air describes a pharmaceutical facility that replaced three 110 kW fixed-speed compressors with two PM132 permanent magnet variable-speed compressors and an EES control system. Seize Air reports annual electricity savings of 580,000 kWh for the installation.

The same article describes an electronics manufacturing project involving excessive pressure settings and pressure losses. Customized pressure settings, pipeline redesign and smart control reportedly delivered annual electricity cost savings of RMB 460,000. This example concerns system optimization rather than a documented compressor replacement.

For Seize Air screw air compressor buyers, these projects illustrate the role of machine selection and system controls in an upgrade. The results are company-reported and specific to those installations. Request project details when assessing a comparable purchase, including operating hours, the measurement period and the baseline used to calculate savings. A new project needs its own performance verification plan.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor Activity in 2026

Seize Air's May 2026 Malaysia exhibition report describes the presentation of the SZ-175TPM+ permanent magnet variable-frequency screw air compressor at the Malaysia Machine Tool, Metalworking, and Industrial Automation Exhibition. The report records live demonstrations and technical discussions with industrial buyers.

The website also listed a textile industry buying guide dated October 5, 2026, and a food packaging guide dated October 6. These resources address sizing, equipment architecture and air treatment. A textile industry air compressor review can focus on airflow and pressure stability, while packaging applications also require process-specific contamination controls.

Seize Air screw air compressor buyers can review these resources and request a demand, leakage and upgrade assessment based on their production conditions.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor Purchasing Questions

How should buyers compare Seize Air screw air compressor quotations?

Compare delivered airflow at the same working pressure and request power consumption data for the expected load profile. Include drying, filtration, controls, installation and service scope in the comparison. Motor rating alone does not determine capacity or operating cost.

Does a Seize Air oil-free screw air compressor remove every air quality concern?

Dry oil-free compression addresses oil contamination from the compression stage. Moisture, particles and microbial requirements still need appropriate treatment and verification. Review the applicable SWT certificate and define acceptance criteria at the point of use.

What information is needed for a Seize Air screw air compressor proposal?

Provide airflow, working pressure, operating hours, demand fluctuations and air quality targets. Add site temperature, electrical supply, cooling arrangements and expansion plans. For a replacement project, include existing equipment and available consumption records so the proposal can use a documented baseline.

Seize Air Screw Air Compressor Proposals for Plant Purchases

Seize Air is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of industrial screw air compressor systems for energy-efficient compressed air supply. Request a Seize Air screw air compressor quotation identifying the recommended configuration, model specifications, treatment equipment and service scope. Review the proposed capacity against measured demand and agree how performance will be evaluated after commissioning.

About Seize Air

Seize Air is the brand of SEIZE COMPRESSOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., which integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales and service. The Seize Air screw air compressor portfolio includes permanent magnet variable-speed, two-stage and oil-free configurations. The company also supplies centrifugal air compressor systems and compressed air treatment equipment, including dryers, filters and air receivers, for industrial production requirements.