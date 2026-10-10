Kings Venture Capital Expands Business & Real Estate Funding Solutions For Entrepreneurs And Investors

MENAFN - GetNews)Kings Venture Capital LLC (KVC), a business funding and capital solutions firm, announced the expansion of its financing solutions to include a broader range of business and real estate funding options designed to help entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners access capital for growth, acquisitions, investments, and expansion.

Founded by Tyje King, Kings Venture Capital helps clients explore financing opportunities through a network of funding partners and financing programs.

Business Funding Solutions

KVC provides access to potential financing solutions for qualified businesses, including:

. Business lines of credit

. Short-term business financing

. Working capital

. Startup financing

. Business acquisition financing

. Equipment and expansion funding

. Commercial financing

. Customized business capital solutions

Real Estate Funding Solutions

KVC is also expanding its real estate capital solutions for investors, developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs seeking financing for real estate-related projects.

Potential real estate financing solutions include:

. Real estate bridge loans

. Investment-property financing

. Commercial real estate financing

. Rental-property financing

. Property acquisition financing

. Real estate investment capital

. Construction and renovation financing

. Equity-based financing solutions

. Commercial property funding

. Refinancing opportunities

These financing options may help qualified borrowers acquire properties, bridge financing gaps, renovate existing properties, refinance assets, or pursue new real estate investment opportunities.

One Company. Multiple Capital Solutions.

“Real estate and business ownership often go hand in hand,” said Tyje King, Founder and CEO of Kings Venture Capital LLC.“We're building KVC to be a resource for entrepreneurs and investors who need capital to acquire businesses, expand operations, purchase real estate, or take their next investment opportunity to the next level.”

KVC evaluates each funding request based on the applicable financing program and works with its network of funding partners to identify potential solutions based on factors such as credit, revenue, assets, property, experience, and overall financial profile.

Expanding Access to Capital

Kings Venture Capital continues to develop relationships with lenders, financial service providers, and funding platforms to expand the financing opportunities available to its clients.

From working capital and business lines of credit to real estate bridge financing and investment-property funding, KVC's goal is to create a streamlined starting point for clients seeking capital.

About Kings Venture Capital LLC

Kings Venture Capital LLC (KVC) is a Nevada-based business funding and capital solutions firm founded by Tyje King. KVC helps entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors explore financing opportunities for business growth, acquisitions, working capital, startup ventures, real estate investments, commercial properties, and other capital needs.

Kings Venture Capital LLC

Business Funding & Real Estate Capital Solutions

Las Vegas, Nevada