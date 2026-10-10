Kirk Stange And Kelly Davidzuk Named To The 2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers

MENAFN - GetNews) Stange Law Firm's President and Managing Partner receive national recognition in Lawdragon's annual guide.

ST. LOUIS, MO - October 10, 2026 - Stange Law Firm, PC is pleased to announce that President and Founding Partner Kirk C. Stange and Managing Partner and Vice-President Kelly Davidzuk have been named to the 2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers. Published on October 9, 2026, the guide lists both attorneys in St. Louis, Missouri, for their work in domestic relations.

Lawdragon's guide recognizes attorneys across the country whose practices address significant issues affecting families, including divorce, custody, complex financial matters, and adoption. Stange and Davidzuk's inclusion marks a national honor for two leaders of the growing, multi-state family law firm.

Kirk C. Stange, President and Founding Partner, established Stange Law Firm in 2007 and has guided its growth into a multi-state family law firm. A University of Missouri School of Law graduate, his experience includes contested trials and complex domestic relations matters. He also contributes to the legal profession through leadership roles, legal education, and published works on family law topics. His honors include Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers recognition since 2015, Missouri Lawyers Media's POWER List since 2020, and its Law Firm Leader Award in 2026.

Kelly M. Davidzuk has been with Stange Law Firm since 2011 and is licensed to practice in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. A trained mediator and collaborative law attorney, she helps clients navigate family law matters through litigation and alternative dispute resolution. She also contributes to the legal profession through leadership roles, continuing legal education programs, and contributions to family law publications.

Stange Law Firm congratulates both attorneys on this recognition and celebrates their contributions to the firm and the families it serves.

About Stange Law Firm, PC

Founded in 2007, Stange Law Firm, PC is a growing, multi-state family law firm helping individuals navigate divorce, child custody, support, property division, and related domestic relations matters. The firm emphasizes responsive communication, attentive representation, and access to case information through its secure online client portal. Learn more at stangelawfirm.

The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange and Stange Law Firm, PC are responsible for the content. Principal place of business: 600 Emerson Road, Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63141.