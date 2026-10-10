We Care For Humanity And Sultanate Of Maguindanao Delegation Pay Courtesy Visit To Cypriot Ambassador In Athens

MENAFN - GetNews)"H.E. Mr. Stavros Avgoustides, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Hellenic Republic and HRH Maha Putri Maria Torres of the Sultanate of Maguindanao"The historic meeting featured a rich cultural exchange on behalf of WCH and the Sultanate of Maguindanao. Discussions focused on expanding humanitarian initiatives, Philantourism, and advocacy in Cyprus, highlighted by a formal pinning ceremony to symbolize diplomatic unity.

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ATHENS, Greece - October 10, 2026 - Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity (WCH), together with key WCH officers and delegates, paid an official courtesy visit to His Excellency Mr. Stavros Avgoustides, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Hellenic Republic.

The distinguished delegation accompanying Queen Maria included:



Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, PhD – WCH Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus

Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki – WCH Country Director for Greece

Bai Lola Smollen – WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas George Kolios – Greek Entrepreneur and Owner of Kolios Villa

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia for her leadership and dedication in organizing this important diplomatic meeting.

During this historic dialogue, a rich cultural exchange was presented on behalf of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and We Care for Humanity. Queen Maria shared WCH's mission and outlined the organization's vision to expand its global humanitarian initiatives, Philantourism programs, and advocacy efforts into Cyprus.

The highlight of the visit was a formal pinning ceremony, where official badges of honor from the Sultanate of Maguindanao and We Care for Humanity were presented and pinned onto His Excellency Ambassador Stavros Avgoustides, symbolizing international unity, mutual diplomacy, and a shared commitment to global goodwill.

Building bridges through Philantourism and diplomacy, We Care for Humanity continues its mission to foster peace, cultural harmony, and sustainable relief across borders.

About We Care for Humanity:

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and an associated member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC). Founded in 2011 by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), WCH is dedicated to advancing universal human rights, quality education, clean water access, hunger eradication, women's empowerment, and sustainable peace aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). WCH operates globally across more than 20 countries through transformative programs including Water for Humanity, Education for Humanity, Laptops for Humanity, Global Santa Relief, and Philantourism.

About the Sultanate of Maguindanao:

The Sultanate of Maguindanao is a historic sovereign monarchical institution in the Southern Philippines with centuries of rich heritage in diplomacy, cultural preservation, and peacebuilding across Southeast Asia. Led by traditional leadership in coordination with its royal houses, the Sultanate actively engages in international diplomacy, interfaith dialogue, cultural exchange, and humanitarian service to promote unity and international goodwill.