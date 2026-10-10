Poolking To Showcase Advanced Water Filtration Innovations At The 140Th Canton Fair And Upcoming France Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews)Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Poolking), one of China's leading manufacturers of professional water filtration equipment, announces its upcoming participation in two major international trade exhibitions this fall. Showcasing its latest advancements in swimming pool and water treatment technology, Poolking will exhibit at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Autumn Session) from October 23 to 27, followed by a dedicated France Exhibition from November 17 to 20.

As global demand for high-quality, durable, and efficient water filtration systems continues to rise, Poolking remains at the forefront of intelligent manufacturing. The company is set to connect with industry professionals, distributors, and buyers worldwide at the 140th Canton Fair (Phase II), an event highly focused on home decor, building materials, and gifts. Following this, Poolking will expand its international outreach by bringing its premier product lines directly to the European market at the upcoming France Exhibition. Attendees at both events will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the engineering and craftsmanship that have made Poolking a trusted name in over 70 countries.

At the 140th Canton Fair, visitors can find Poolking at Booth No. 9.1L09. At the France Exhibition, the company will be located at Booth No. 6J72.

Featured Product Innovations (Body Points)

During both exhibitions, Poolking will highlight four of its most advanced filtration series, engineered to deliver exceptional water clarity, operational safety, and heavy-duty performance for a variety of aquatic environments:



EPW Series - Top-Mount Sand Filter Designed for maximum safety and heavy-duty performance, the EPW Series features a corrosion-proof HDPE inner tank wrapped in a durable fiberglass outer layer.



Specifications: Maximum working pressure of 36 psi (2.5 bar), factory test pressure of 58 psi (4.0 bar), and a maximum temperature capacity of 104°F (40°C). Uses 0.5~0.8 mm gravel.

Key Features: Equipped with a convenient sight glass for easy backwash clarity inspection and a 360-degree rotation clamp lock to ensure seamless and flexible installation.

LFS Series - Side-Mount Sand Filter Utilizing advanced laminated technology, the LFS Series boasts a smooth, glossy finish and an anti-corrosive reinforced laminated polyester construction.



Specifications: Maximum working pressure of 36 psi (2.5 bar), factory test pressure of 58 psi (4.0 bar), and a maximum temperature limit of 122°F (50°C). Uses 0.5~0.8 mm gravel.

Key Features: Features a user-friendly 6-way multiport valve and a uniquely designed higher filtration bed to provide significantly enhanced filtration performance.

LC/LD Series - Cartridge & DE Filter Offering high versatility, this series is fully convertible between cartridge and Diatomaceous Earth (DE) elements, adapting easily to specific water treatment needs.



Specifications: Maximum working pressure of 36 psi (2.5 bar), factory test pressure of 58 psi (4.0 bar), maximum temperature of 122°F (50°C), and standard 2" (63mm) PVC inlet/outlet connections.

Key Features: Available in multiple cartridge sizes (225, 250, 350, and 450 Sq.), it includes a large, clear lock-ring lid for effortless internal viewing and a dedicated ball valve for efficient debris discharge.

Cartridge Filter Series Engineered for residential and commercial spaces requiring a smaller footprint, this series combines high-efficiency filtration with a compact, lightweight design. Key Features: Built with UV-resistant materials and a heavy-duty ring-lock lid to make cartridge replacements quick and simple. It includes a high-quality oil-filled pressure gauge and a screw air bleeder with an automatic air relief hose to ensure optimal operational pressure.

Poolking embraces the core philosophy that "quality comes from technology." By insisting on continuous innovation and keeping customer needs at the center of its operations, the company guarantees accurate data design, strict quality control, and fast after-sales service. Poolking's steadfast commitment to excellence ensures that every swimming pool, aquatic center, and water park equipped with its products achieves the highest standard of clean, carefree water environments. Global buyers, industry media, and current partners are warmly invited to visit Poolking's booths in China and France to explore how intelligent manufacturing is shaping the future of water filtration.

For more details contact:



Sales Hotline: +86-20-34982303

WhatsApp: +86-13922334815

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About Poolking

Guangdong Poolking Filtration Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is one of the largest professional manufacturers of water filtration equipment in China. Operating a highly intelligent, 60,000-square-meter production base across the cities of Guangzhou and Taishan, Poolking has built a powerful global marketing network, with its products widely utilized in over 70 countries. The company offers specialized filtration solutions for swimming pools, spas, aquatic centers, water parks, aquaculture, public aquariums, and large-scale water treatment projects. Integrating research and development, design, manufacturing, and comprehensive training, Poolking is driven by its motto: "Imagination redefines the future, intelligent manufacturing will lead the era!”