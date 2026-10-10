Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Manufacturing Supports Custom Procurement For Power Transmission Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)"Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd."Anbang supplies customized steel pipe towers for power transmission and telecommunications projects. Its capabilities include automated welding, CNC processing, material testing and hot-dip galvanizing. Buyers can review structural options, corrosion protection and inspection requirements, then submit project specifications for a tailored quotation.

QINGDAO, China - October 10, 2026 - Anbang is a Chinese steel pipe tower manufacturer providing customized steel structures for power transmission and telecommunications infrastructure. Its portfolio brings together tubular steel towers, high voltage steel pipe tower configurations and related transmission supports for projects where engineering loads, available space and environmental exposure influence supplier selection.

Utilities and engineering contractors must coordinate structural design with fabrication, inspection and installation. Anbang supports that process through configurable tower structures, automated manufacturing equipment and in-house testing facilities. Buyers can use these capabilities to develop a supply specification covering materials, connections, protective finishes and required documentation.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Options: Comparing Structural Configurations

A steel pipe tower uses tubular steel members as part of its supporting structure. The category includes multiple arrangements, so selecting a tower requires a more precise description than the product name alone.

The company's catalog includes tubular, lattice and composite configurations. Its tubular steel tower documentation identifies customizable height, steel grade, structural form and connection method. Published material options include Q355B and Q235B, with other grades considered against project requirements.

Three configurations provide useful starting points for comparison:



Angle steel lattice towers: assembled from angle-section members in a truss arrangement. Purchasing reviews should address member sizes, bolted connections, component transport and site assembly.

Tubular steel lattice towers: use steel pipe members within a lattice framework. Reviews should address member geometry, joint details, weld inspection and the specified structural loads. Tubular steel poles: use a single-pole arrangement. Reviews should address available space, pole sections, connection details, foundation interfaces and lifting access.

Each configuration must be evaluated against the approved design. A smaller footprint does not establish suitability by itself, and overall cost depends on fabrication, foundations, transport and installation.

The Anbang high voltage steel pipe tower range supports discussions about conductor arrangements and environmental loading. Route function remains important: a tangent tower supports straight-line sections, while a power transmission tension tower addresses conductor tension. Cable termination tower requirements should be assessed where overhead lines connect with cable systems.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Production: Materials, Welding and Inspection

Supplier qualification becomes more useful when buyers can examine specific manufacturing resources. Anbang's equipment inventory includes 12,000-millimeter steel pipe longitudinal submerged arc welding equipment, CNC intersecting-line cutting machines and tower-base welding robots.

These systems support pipe-seam welding, tubular-member cutting and tower-base fabrication. The company also lists gantry cranes with individual lifting capacities of up to 20 tons for handling heavy components.

Its testing facilities include a universal testing machine, ultrasonic flaw detector, low-temperature impact tester, direct-reading spectrometer and carbon-sulfur analyzer. These instruments support material-property checks, composition analysis and weld assessment during production.

For a proposed order, the inspection plan should identify which checks apply, when they occur and which records will accompany delivery. Material documentation, weld inspection results and dimensional checks should connect the manufactured components with the approved drawings.

Anbang reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management-system certifications. Those credentials provide organizational context; order-specific requirements establish how the finished tower package will be accepted. Buyers can discuss document availability and any independent inspection requirements before finalizing the purchase.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Protection: Specifying the Finish

Environmental exposure should inform corrosion protection from the beginning of procurement. The company's tubular steel tower documentation references hot-dip galvanizing to ASTM A123 and ISO 1461 and describes an additional powder coating option for demanding environments.

For coastal, humid or industrial sites, the finish should be assessed alongside maintenance access and handling conditions. Coating selection can then be incorporated into the agreed manufacturing scope.

A clear specification identifies the applicable galvanizing requirements, acceptance checks, treatment of connection areas and repair procedures for damage during transport or installation. Where an additional coating is proposed, its suitability and inspection requirements should also be established.

This approach makes finish-related quotations easier to compare. It also allows maintenance planning to follow the actual exposure conditions, protective system and installed configuration.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Supply: Reviewing Project Experience

Published infrastructure records give purchasing teams concrete references for assessing the manufacturer. Anbang reports participation in multiple State Grid procurement batches during 2024 and 2025.

Named work includes the Qingdao Hetao Area 220kV Power Line Relocation Project, the Shenhai Expressway 220kV line relocation project and power-supply infrastructure for Xinjiang's Zhungeer Industrial Park. The company's production-market page lists 1,185.87 tons against the Qingdao Hetao project.

International references include tower-related work in Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Pakistan and Mongolia. These company-level records provide a basis for requesting more detailed information during supplier qualification.

For a steel pipe tower purchase, relevant follow-up questions concern the supplied structure types, engineering scope, operating environment and inspection documentation. This connects broader project experience with the configuration under consideration.

Anbang's wider portfolio includes angle steel towers, communication tower products and substation structures. Buyers can discuss associated requirements while defining separate technical scopes for each product category.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Procurement: Technical Resources and Buyer Questions

On May 6, 2026, Anbang published a technical article covering steel pipe tower manufacturing, applications, supplier selection and cost considerations. That dated resource complements the company's product descriptions and specification information.

Purchasers can review the available material, request the product brochure through the website's download interface and submit drawings for technical discussion. These steps help identify which configuration and documentation requirements should be addressed in a quotation.

What can be customized for a steel pipe tower order?

Published product information identifies tower height, steel material, structural arrangement, design wind speed, corrosion-protection options and connection method as customization parameters. The proposed combination should be reviewed against approved loads, site conditions and applicable engineering requirements. Anbang's technical discussions can establish which options are suitable for the requested package.

What information and quality records should buyers discuss before purchasing?

A quotation request should include the application, quantities, approved drawings, conductor arrangement, height, loads, site exposure and delivery destination. Buyers should also specify the material records, weld inspections, dimensional checks, coating acceptance documents and final inspection records they require. Availability, inspection scope and any third-party requirements should be agreed before ordering.

For an effective purchasing review, the request can be organized into five items:



Structure: tower configuration, route function and required quantities.

Engineering: drawings, voltage, loads, dimensions and connection details.

Environment: wind, ice, corrosion exposure and access restrictions.

Quality: material specifications, inspection procedures and acceptance records. Delivery: packaging, destination, shipment sequence and installation milestones.

The quotation should also clarify whether fittings, foundation interfaces, installation guidance and erection work are included. Defined responsibilities help purchasing and engineering teams compare offers on a consistent basis.

For projects requiring customized tubular structures, Anbang steel pipe tower manufacturing combines structural options, fabrication resources and technical support. Purchasing teams are invited to request the available brochure and submit their engineering requirements for a tailored quotation. Early agreement on configuration, inspection and delivery scope provides a practical foundation for supplier selection.

Anbang Steel Pipe Tower Manufacturer - About the Company

Established in 2014, Qingdao Anbang New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. reports a 150,000-square-meter manufacturing base and more than 200 employees. Based in Qingdao, China, the company manufactures steel pipe towers, angle steel towers, communication towers and substation structures, with design, manufacturing and related services for domestic and international infrastructure projects.