LANJIEYA Highlights Laundry Detergent Pods And Updated Guidance For Private Label Purchasing

MENAFN - GetNews)"Guangzhou Lanjieya Daily Chemical Co.,Ltd"LANJIEYA highlights its laundry detergent pods range and updated guidance for private label purchasing. The Guangzhou-based manufacturer offers OEM and ODM customization across compact and multi-chamber formats. The release covers product specifications, sample evaluation, fragrance and packaging options, and key purchasing considerations, including minimum order quantities, pricing, lead times, and repeat-order consistency.

GUANGZHOU, China - October 10, 2026 - LANJIEYA's laundry detergent pods portfolio and recently published product guidance provide a practical reference for private label brands reviewing their next sourcing decisions. LANJIEYA is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of laundry detergent pods offering OEM and ODM customization for private label laundry brands. Following website updates dated September 24 and September 28, the company brings together product specifications and usage information relevant to buyers comparing compact and multi-chamber formats.

For retailers and distributors, selecting a pod involves more than choosing its color or fragrance. The commercial brief needs to connect the intended wash conditions, dosage, product functions, packaging, and target price. LANJIEYA focuses on customizable machine-wash products, with formats that allow buyers to develop a defined laundry assortment around those requirements.

Recent LANJIEYA Laundry Detergent Pods Guidance Addresses Practical Questions

On September 24, LANJIEYA published an explanation of pre-measured deep-cleaning laundry pods. On September 28, its news section added guidance covering cold-water washing, fragrance, dosage, stain removal, fabric suitability, correct use, and environmental questions. Together, these dated publications provide current product education for businesses preparing consumer instructions and evaluating their purchasing brief.

The September 28 usage article explains that a pod goes directly into the washing drum before the laundry, rather than into the detergent compartment. A separate dosage article advises adjusting pod quantity for larger or heavily soiled loads. These are practical details for packaging teams: clear placement and dosage instructions help customers use the selected product as intended.

For procurement, these updates complement the published specifications for LANJIEYA laundry detergent pods. Buyers can use the dated guidance to identify washing conditions and consumer instructions, then request formula-specific documentation before approving samples or artwork.

Selecting a LANJIEYA Laundry Detergent Pods Manufacturing Partner

A useful supplier assessment connects the manufacturer's identity, product specifications, sample performance, and commercial terms. For LANJIEYA laundry detergent pods, buyers should match the proposed unit weight, formula, fragrance, and packaging to an approved sample. Supporting test reports should identify the product evaluated and the conditions used, particularly for antibacterial or quantified cleaning claims. This creates a practical basis for assessing the selected product and agreeing on requirements for repeat orders.

LANJIEYA Laundry Detergent Pods Formats for Assortment Planning

The range includes compact laundry detergent pods, detergent pods, laundry capsules, and several chamber configurations. Also known as laundry detergent packets, laundry detergent capsules offer a pre-measured format for machine washing. Buyers can compare each selected product's weight, formula, and packaging.

The following overview connects the featured formats with information on their official product pages.



Laundry detergent pods - 8–10g: A compact format to evaluate for an everyday laundry assortment.

3 chamber laundry pods - 10g: A smaller listed weight for buyers seeking a multi-chamber presentation.

4 chamber laundry pods - 15g/20g: A format to review when cleaning, color care, softening, and fragrance are priorities.

5 chamber laundry pods - 15g featured listing: Five separate functional chambers; confirm the ordered weight and supporting evidence for selected claims. Multi chamber laundry pods - 15g/20g: Additional options for buyers developing a differentiated pod presentation.



The four-chamber product describes cleaning, color protection, softening with anti-static benefits, and fragrance. The five-chamber product adds descriptions of antibacterial and anti-mite functions and fragrance microcapsules. Where fabric care is the priority, shortlist formats with the relevant formula functions. Where antibacterial positioning is proposed, request claim-specific evidence before approving the label. Chamber count alone does not establish cleaning performance.

Specifications That Matter Before Sample Approval

LANJIEYA concentrated laundry pods use PVA water-soluble film and are described as low-foaming products for automatic washing machines. The 8–10g product page lists total active matter of 70%–80%, a pH of 7.0–8.0 in a 1% solution, and a 24-month shelf life under cool, dry storage conditions. These stated specifications give purchasing teams a concrete starting point for technical review.

Published specifications state dissolution at temperatures of at least 5°C. Sample evaluation should still define the intended water temperature, machine, cycle length, load size, and stains. Dissolution and stain removal are separate questions, and both matter when setting consumer instructions.

ASTM International's ASTM D4265-25 addresses stain-removal evaluation in home laundering. Its scope explains that one stain-and-fabric combination cannot predict overall product performance. For buyers comparing LANJIEYA laundry detergent pods, a practical implication is to compare samples under agreed conditions and review evidence for the selected formula. This offers a clearer basis for selection than pod weight or chamber count alone.

For a cost comparison, use the quoted pack price and expected washes at the approved dosage. Compare equivalent performance requirements, packaging, and delivery terms so the cost per wash reflects the product actually being purchased.

Customization for a Defined Private Label Brief

LANJIEYA is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of laundry detergent pods offering OEM and ODM customization for private label laundry brands. Its product information identifies customization options for pod color, chamber configuration, fragrance, and packaging. Published fragrance choices include ocean, lavender, rose, and fresh profiles, with additional options on selected product pages.

A retailer building an everyday laundry line may prioritize familiar fragrance, straightforward dosage, and a suitable pack count. A specialty brand may place greater emphasis on fabric-care functions or a distinctive multi-chamber presentation. These different briefs can be discussed within LANJIEYA's laundry detergent pods portfolio, keeping the product selection focused on the intended audience.

The purchasing brief should identify the target market, preferred format, proposed functions, fragrance direction, packaging requirements, and expected quantity. Confirm the available customization combinations and sample arrangements for that brief before artwork approval. Agree on the final dosage, drum-placement instructions, dry-hand handling, cool and dry storage, and guidance to keep pods out of children's reach.

Questions Buyers Can Resolve Before Ordering

What minimum order quantity should buyers confirm?

Request a product-specific quotation stating the minimum in pods, packs, or cartons. Ask whether separate minimums apply to formula variants and printed packaging, and confirm the quantity for each proposed item.

How should buyers compare pricing?

Obtain quotations for the same approved specification and dosage. Clarify unit weight, formula, fragrance, pack count, printing, order volume, and freight terms; then calculate the comparable cost per wash.

What lead time should buyers request?

Ask for a schedule separating sample review, artwork approval, packaging preparation, production, and dispatch. Confirm when the quoted lead time starts and whether it includes transit to the destination.

What should be recorded for repeat purchasing?

Retain the approved sample and written specification for LANJIEYA laundry detergent pods. Agree on unit weight, appearance, fragrance, packaging, and acceptance criteria so subsequent orders can be assessed against the same reference.

Review the Range and Prepare a Purchasing Brief

Explore the LANJIEYA laundry detergent pods range, compare the relevant specifications, and shortlist the formats that match your customers. Prepare a purchasing brief covering unit weight, formula priorities, fragrance, pack count, target market, and expected volume. Request the selected product's supporting documents and confirm minimum order quantity, sample arrangements, and lead time before placing an order.

About LANJIEYA

LANJIEYA is a Guangzhou-based manufacturer of laundry detergent pods offering OEM and ODM customization for private label laundry brands. Based in Huadu District, Guangzhou, the company combines research and development, production, and marketing of concentrated household cleaning products, with laundry detergent pods as its main product category. Its portfolio includes compact and multi-chamber formats, supported by customization options for product presentation, fragrance, and packaging.