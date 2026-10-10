Divorcego Announces Fixed Fee Divorce Services In Toronto And Across Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews) DivorceGo has announced details of its fixed fee divorce services for residents in Toronto and across Ontario, with options for document preparation and complete court processing.

Toronto, Ontario - October 10, 2026 - DivorceGo has announced details of its fixed fee divorce services for residents in Toronto and across Ontario, with options for document preparation and complete court processing. The services include free initial consultations, online access, and appointments at its Toronto and Mississauga offices.

Individuals seeking a Toronto divorce lawyer can discuss their circumstances with the firm before deciding how to proceed. DivorceGo provides information about application options, required documents, and service costs to help clients understand what their chosen package covers.

Clear Pricing for Different Levels of Support

DivorceGo currently lists its Complete Divorce service at $850, with government court fees and applicable taxes charged separately. The package includes preparation of divorce documents, court processing, service on the other spouse where required, and handling the application through to the divorce order.

A $450 Divorce Paperwork Package is also available for clients who want assistance preparing documents but intend to manage filing themselves. This option excludes court processing, service on the spouse, and obtaining the final divorce order. Court fees and applicable taxes are additional.

The firm also allows the $850 service fee to be paid in two installments. Its Divorce Cost page explains the available packages, allowing prospective clients to compare the work included before booking a consultation.

Understanding Uncontested and Simple Divorce

DivorceGo's Uncontested Divorce service assists with applications that proceed without a dispute requiring a contested hearing. Depending on the circumstances, one spouse may apply individually, or both spouses may apply jointly. A lawyer can explain the appropriate route and any service requirements.

Its simple divorce service focuses on applications asking the court to end the marriage without requesting additional orders for support or property division. Questions about parenting, financial support, and property may require separate advice or additional legal work.

Understanding these distinctions helps applicants identify what remains unresolved. Agreement about ending a marriage does not necessarily settle every financial or parenting issue. A consultation provides an opportunity to raise those concerns before selecting a service.

Online Access and Guided Court Preparation

DivorceGo offers a virtual process that allows clients to provide information and sign documents electronically using a phone or computer. In person appointments remain available for those who prefer to visit an office.

For clients choosing the complete service, the firm manages document preparation and the applicable filing stages. Where required, the process includes arranging service and preparing the materials submitted for judicial review.

Court approval remains necessary. Processing times depend on the application, the required documents, and the court's workload. Clients can discuss the expected steps during their initial consultation.

Free Consultations in Toronto and Mississauga

Prospective clients can arrange a free initial consultation to discuss eligibility, outstanding issues, and the work involved. Having marriage details and any existing separation documents available can help make that discussion more useful. Clients can ask which documents are needed, whether an existing agreement affects the application, and how additional work would be priced if their circumstances change during the court proceedings.

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is a family and divorce law firm based in Toronto. Its services include divorce applications, separation agreements, prenuptial agreements, and foreign divorce opinion letters. The firm assists Ontario clients through virtual services and office appointments.