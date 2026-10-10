Guard More Pest Control Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation For Greater Toronto Area Service

MENAFN - GetNews)""Our clients already trust us with their homes. BBB accreditation lets them hold us to that trust publicly, through an organization that has nothing to gain from taking our side." - Gary Chan, co-founder and co-president at Guard More Pest Control Inc."Toronto pest and wildlife control company commits to BBB's Standards for Trust, adding a third-party accountability check for homeowners and businesses across the GTA

Toronto, Canada - October 10, 2026 - Guard More Pest Control, a Toronto-based pest control and wildlife removal company, today announced its accreditation by the Better Business Bureau, giving Greater Toronto Area customers an independent way to check its business practices.

To earn accreditation, a business affirms that it meets BBB's eight Standards for Trust. These include advertising honestly, disclosing all material terms, honoring written and verbal agreements, and addressing customer disputes quickly and in good faith. Accredited businesses must continue meeting the standards to keep their status.

The commitment carries practical weight for customers. Accredited businesses agree to respond to complaints BBB forwards to them and to take part in mediation or arbitration when BBB requests it. That gives homeowners and property managers a defined path if a job does not go as promised.

Pest control customers often book under pressure. A bed bug outbreak or a wasp nest by the front door leaves little time to research a company, and the technician will be working inside the home or business. A public BBB profile gives customers one more record to check before they book.

“Pest control customers usually call us on a bad day, and they need to trust a stranger quickly,” said Gary Chan, president of Guard More Pest Control.“BBB accreditation lets them check our record independently and holds us to a public process if something goes wrong.”

The accreditation adds to a set of credentials the company has built since its founding in 2025. Guard More's technicians are licensed through Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. In September, the company joined the Structural Pest Management Association of Ontario, the National Pest Management Association and the Canadian Pest Management Association. It is also a member of the National Wildlife Control Operators Association.

Customer feedback has followed a similar path. Guard More received a 2026 HomeStars' 'Best Of' Award in the pest control category, and in July it passed 100 combined customer reviews on Google and HomeStars.

Guard More treats bed bugs, cockroaches, mice, rats, ants and wasps, and removes wildlife including raccoons and squirrels. It uses family- and pet-safe treatment methods for residential and commercial properties.

The company serves Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Markham, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Brampton and Vaughan, with same-day or next-day service available. Customers can view Guard More's BBB profile at bbb/ca/on/toronto/profile/pest-control/guard-more-pest-control-inc-0107-1417622 and book an inspection at guardmorepests or by calling 647-710-0481.

About Guard More Pest Control

Guard More Pest Control is a licensed pest and wildlife control company serving residential and commercial customers across the Greater Toronto Area. Founded in 2025 by Gary Chan and Jason Chan, the company is headquartered in Toronto. It specializes in family- and pet-safe treatment for insects, rodents and wildlife. For more information, visit guardmorepests.