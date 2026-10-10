Pallas Growth Offers Out-Of-State Owners A Way To Sell Homes As-Is

MENAFN - GetNews) A direct cash purchase option for owners managing a vacant house, rental or repair project from another state

United States - October 10, 2026 - Pallas Growth, an as-is cash home buyer serving 13 states, is outlining a selling option for homeowners who live in a different state from their property. Owners can request an evaluation without first repairing, cleaning or staging the house.

An out-of-state property can be difficult to manage when a tenant moves out, repairs accumulate or a house sits vacant. Coordinating contractors, cleanouts and visits from a distance adds another job to the owner's schedule. For someone ready to sell, preparing the home for a conventional listing may mean taking on work they would rather avoid.

The distance can also complicate smaller decisions, such as arranging access, checking on maintenance or collecting current photos. A former residence may still need attention after an owner relocates for work or family. An inherited house can create similar practical challenges when the person responsible for it lives elsewhere. These situations make the preparation required for a sale an important part of the decision.

Pallas Growth evaluates homes located in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, upstate New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Its website lists more than 100 service cities across these 13 states.

The company considers occupied and vacant rental houses as well as homes with roof, foundation or plumbing problems, outdated systems, fire damage and code violations. Owners can begin by sharing property details and photos. Rental owners can also provide information about occupancy, lease terms and payment history so the property can be evaluated in context.

An as-is purchase allows the property's existing condition to be considered in the offer. For a remote owner, that provides a way to explore a sale before committing time and money to a renovation. It also gives the owner a concrete proposal to compare with the work involved in preparing and marketing the property through a conventional listing.

Pallas Growth puts the proposed purchase price, costs and conditions in writing. Property inspection and title review still apply, and closing arrangements depend on the individual transaction. The written offer gives an out-of-state owner specific terms to consider before deciding whether an as-is sale fits their plans.

A mortgage balance, liens or other obligations may affect the seller's proceeds. Each property is evaluated individually. Owners can visit pallasgrowth to check the service area and discuss their home.

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth is an as-is cash home buyer serving markets in 13 states. It purchases homes directly from owners and considers inherited houses, vacant properties, occupied or vacant rentals, and homes needing repairs. Learn more at pallasgrowth.