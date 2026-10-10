GCS Glass & Mirror Debuts Custom Glass Staircase Railing Services In Queens, NY

MENAFN - GetNews) GCS Glass & Mirror has debuted its custom glass staircase railing services in Queens, N.Y., opening the company's frameless railing design, fabrication and installation work to homeowners and businesses across the borough.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. - October 10, 2026 - GCS Glass & Mirror has debuted its custom glass staircase railing services in Queens, N.Y., opening the company's frameless railing design, fabrication and installation work to homeowners and businesses across the borough.

Projects can run from a single staircase to a full property. Frameless glass rail systems sit in high-strength clamps or standoff hardware, so there is no bulky frame around the panels. The same crew handles glass handrails for decks, porches and balconies, and floating staircases that turn a dated stairwell into the centerpiece of the room. Glass type, hardware finish and layout are all picked to fit the space.

"Staircases get overlooked," said Brandon Nicastro, founder of GCS Glass & Mirror. "Most homes have a wood railing that was installed when the house was built and never thought about again. Swap that for a clean glass system and the whole room changes. Light moves through it. The space feels bigger. We've been doing this work across Long Island for years, and Queens was the obvious next step."

Glass railings in Queens, NY projects are designed and installed by the company's own crew, never subcontracted. A job runs consultation, measurement, design approval, installation and follow-up, and every project carries the company's lifetime craftsmanship guarantee.

The debut adds to the company's frameless glass services in Queens, NY, where it already serves shower door and custom glass customers. It follows a year of architectural glass work by GCS Glass on Long Island, including high-end glass railing systems and custom glass wine cellars. Queens property owners can request a quote through the company's five-minute online quote tool or the Holbrook showroom.

About GCS Glass & Mirror:

GCS Glass & Mirror designs, fabricates and installs frameless shower doors, glass railings, partition walls, custom mirrors and wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. Founded in 2013 by Brandon Nicastro in Phoenix, the company opened its Long Island location in 2021 and also operates in Phoenix and Denver. GCS Glass & Mirror has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies three times, in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and backs its work with a lifetime craftsmanship guarantee.