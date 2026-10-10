Champagne Glass & Door Works With Local Retailers On Aluminum And Storefront Upgrades In Guelph

MENAFN - GetNews) Champagne Glass & Door is working with local retailers in Guelph on aluminum and storefront upgrades, supporting shop owners and property managers as renovation activity grows across the city's retail corridors.

WATERLOO, Ontario - October 10, 2026 - Champagne Glass & Door is working with local retailers in Guelph on aluminum and storefront upgrades, supporting shop owners and property managers as renovation activity grows across the city's retail corridors.

The work covers aluminum storefront systems, all-glass storefronts and entrance assemblies, each measured, fabricated and installed for the specific opening. Crews also handle architectural hardware, including hinges, pivots, closers, panic bars and automatic door operators, so a full entrance can be replaced or upgraded under one contract.

Every project begins with a free on-site field measurement and a review of existing conditions before any glass is cut. Layout and design are coordinated against structural requirements, door clearances, hardware placement and traffic flow, with tempered or laminated safety glass specified to meet Ontario code. Fabrication is completed in the company's Frobisher Drive shop, which allows custom sizing that stock units cannot accommodate.

"A storefront is the first thing a customer touches," said Ryan Shoemaker, owner and founder of Champagne Glass & Door. "If the door drags, the closer slams or the glass looks worn, that is the impression the business makes. We measure on site, fabricate to the opening and install around the store's hours, so the retailer stays open and the entrance works the way it should."

Repair work is part of the offering as well. The company assesses cracked panels, damaged doors, failed seals and impact damage, and emergency glass replacement and secure board-up are available when a property needs immediate protection. Installations are scheduled around active retail environments.

The Guelph work follows the storefront expansions Champagne Glass & Door completed across Waterloo Region and the Cambridge retail and commercial corridors earlier this year. Businesses planning commercial glazing in Guelph and surrounding areas can request a free on-site measurement through the company website, and updates on aluminum storefront windows in Guelph are posted on the company's Google Business Profile.

About Champagne Glass & Door:

Champagne Glass & Door is a glass and mirror shop in Waterloo, Ontario, serving homeowners and businesses across Southwestern Ontario with custom glass fabrication and installation, including shower enclosures, mirrors, railings, and residential and commercial glazing. The company draws on more than 40 years of custom glass experience and is located at 160 Frobisher Dr. #6, Waterloo, Ontario.