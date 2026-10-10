Jordan Condemns Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday condemned the Houthi militia's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, describing it as a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Jordan's strong rejection of the attack and continued assaults targeting civilians and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, national assets and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// AK