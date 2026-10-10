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Authorities Warn Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Southern, Eastern Jordan

Authorities Warn Of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms In Southern, Eastern Jordan


Date: 2026-10-10 07:08:45

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported Saturday evening that satellite imagery showed continued cumulus cloud cover across large parts of the Kingdom, with thunderstorms concentrated in southern areas due to ongoing atmospheric instability.

The JMD warned that rainfall could be heavy at times, particularly in southern and eastern regions and urged caution due to the risk of lightning and thunder.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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