King Condoles Saudi Monarch, Crown Prince Over Attacks On Abha, King Khalid International Airports

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, over the victims of the attacks on the Abha International Airport and the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

In the cable, His Majesty condemned the attacks, and affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and support for Saudi measures to safeguard the country's security and sovereignty, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty sent a similar cable to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.