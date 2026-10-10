Russian Forces Strike TENET Telecommunications Company In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company said this in an official statement.

Significant damage was recorded to the facility's life-support systems, including its cooling systems and power generation equipment.

The company said that "the continued operation of the damaged site is now in serious doubt."

Some subscribers may experience disruptions to their internet access and certain services.

Damage reported in 13 regions following overnight Russian attacks – Koretskyi

The company assured customers that specialists were doing everything possible to minimize the consequences and reroute traffic. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

On October 10, Russian forces struck an administrative building and parked cars in Odesa.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine