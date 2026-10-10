Debris From Russian Drone Falls In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Telegram.
The debris fell in an open area, sparking a grass fire.
As Ukrinform reported, eight people were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on October 10.
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