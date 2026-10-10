Odesa Under Russian Attack, Residential Building Damaged Lysak
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
"Another enemy attack on the city. A residential building has been damaged. We are clarifying the details," the city official wrote.Read also: Russian forces strike TENET telecommunications company in Odesa
As reported, on October 10, Russian forces struck an administrative building and parked cars in Odesa.
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