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Odesa Under Russian Attack, Residential Building Damaged Lysak

Odesa Under Russian Attack, Residential Building Damaged Lysak


Date: 2026-10-10 07:07:58

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Another enemy attack on the city. A residential building has been damaged. We are clarifying the details," the city official wrote.

Read also: Russian forces strike TENET telecommunications company in Odesa

As reported, on October 10, Russian forces struck an administrative building and parked cars in Odesa.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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