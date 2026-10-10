Odesa Under Russian Attack, Residential Building Damaged Lysak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Another enemy attack on the city. A residential building has been damaged. We are clarifying the details," the city official wrote.

Russian forces strike TENET telecommunications company in Odesa

As reported, on October 10, Russian forces struck an administrative building and parked cars in Odesa.

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