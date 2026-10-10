Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Russian Convoy In Svatove

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command reported this on Facebook.

"On the Kupiansk axis, paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Nadniprianska Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a precision strike on the logistics of Russian occupation forces. In the town of Svatove, operators of the unmanned systems battalion detected an enemy convoy of three light vehicles along its route in time and completely destroyed the vehicles the enemy was attempting to use to deliver ammunition, food supplies and personnel," the statement said.

The Air Assault Forces noted that the simultaneous destruction of an entire convoy significantly undermines the supply of enemy units in this section of the front. The loss of transport deprives Russian invaders of mobility, disrupts personnel rotations and prevents the timely replenishment of supplies. Severely hampered movement of enemy forces also derails plans to increase the pace of assault operations.

According to the military, the situation on the axis remains difficult. However, soldiers of the 77th Brigade continue to keep key routes under tight fire control, while the systematic work of unmanned systems units turns every attempt to deliver reinforcements or ammunition into guaranteed losses, methodically undermining Russia's ability to sustain offensive operations.

As Ukrinform reported, in October, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized more than 1,000 Russian invaders in just three days in the area of responsibility of the Azov military grouping, killing 702 of them.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade