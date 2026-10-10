Nine Traitors Who Fought For Russia Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison Each

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said this.

It was established that the perpetrators were members of armed formations of Russia's Southern Military District and took part in assaults on Ukrainian positions on the eastern front.

Ukrainian defenders captured the enemy fighters between December 2025 and July 2026 during combat operations in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors.

Among those convicted is a resident of Kerch who, while staying in Samara, signed a contract with the Defense Ministry of the aggressor state and joined Russia's 110th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

After brief training at a firing range in Ilovaisk, the traitor was sent as part of a Russian assault group to attack Ukrainian positions near Bilytske, where he was captured.

Another four convicts are residents of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region who joined Russia's 4th, 114th and 132nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades at different times and separately.

Three of them served as riflemen in these units, while one was a driver. According to case materials, the perpetrators attacked Ukrainian strongpoints near Volnovakha and Pokrovsk.

Two residents of the Luhansk region were also sentenced after signing contracts to serve in Russia's 7th and 88th Motorized Rifle Brigades. One of the traitors was assigned as a rifleman, while the other served as a combat engineer.

The perpetrators initially fought in the Siversk area. They were later redeployed to the Kramatorsk direction to assault Ukrainian defensive positions.

Another two traitors from temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region served as riflemen in Russia's 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment and 90th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and attacked Ukrainian positions in the Lyman sector.

Based on materials collected by the Security Service, the convicts were found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Parts 1 and 2 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 7 of Article 111-1 (collaboration activities).

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As reported by Ukrinform, a court sentenced two members of an FSB sabotage and reconnaissance group, which was neutralized in the Kyiv region in June 2024, to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. A third member of the same group was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.