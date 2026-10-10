Spain And Greece Refuse To Give Ukraine Patriot Missiles Nearing Expiration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Telegraph, according to Ukrinform.

The newspaper notes that Spain and Greece have some of the largest stocks of interceptor missiles in Europe, which Ukraine urgently needs to defend against Russian attacks ahead of winter. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs between 300 and 360 such missiles to repel Russian attacks over the winter.

NATO and EU officials are trying to persuade Athens and Madrid to transfer Patriot PAC-2 missiles to Kyiv whose shelf life is nearing its end.

According to available data, Greece has at least 200 PAC-2 missiles, whose estimated 23-year shelf life is due to expire soon.

It is not known how many such missiles are held by Spain, but last month the Spanish foreign minister said Madrid would provide Ukraine with five interceptors.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said during talks in Ireland last month:“We know that some of the countries have interceptors that will expire soon. So it would be very good if those would be given to Ukraine.”

Allies are trying to determine how to help Greece and Spain make such a decision. According to a diplomatic source cited by The Telegraph, it would make sense to provide Ukraine with at least those interceptors whose shelf life is due to expire soon.

Patriot interceptors have a defined shelf life during which the manufacturer guarantees their reliability and effectiveness. Once that period expires, the missiles must undergo recertification.

Around 95% of the Patriot interceptor missiles Ukraine receives are provided through a NATO-backed program under which European countries finance missile purchases directly from the United States. However, the war in Iran has caused a global shortage of interceptors.

According to media reports, U.S. stocks of Patriot missiles may stand at fewer than 1,700 units. At the same time, there are doubts over whether the Pentagon is prepared to continue replenishing Ukraine's stocks while U.S. forces are engaged in combat operations against Iran, the publication says.

Defense minister: Poland to deploysystems near Ukrainian border

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement to provide Ukraine with a package of missiles for Patriot systems, but did not specify which country the agreement had been reached with.

Photo: US Army