Russia Bans Imports Of Georgia's Nabeglavi Mineral Water And Coca-Cola
Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has banned imports of Nabeglavi mineral water produced in Georgia and Coca-Cola.
According to a document published by Rospotrebnadzor, a temporary sanitary measure has been introduced to suspend the import and disposal of products that fail to meet established organoleptic, physicochemical and safety requirements, in line with a decision by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
In addition to Nabeglavi mineral water and Coca-Cola, Russia has also prohibited imports of several Georgian wine brands.
The restrictions concern products identified as failing to meet the applicable requirements, according to the document.
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