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Russia Bans Imports Of Georgia's Nabeglavi Mineral Water And Coca-Cola

Russia Bans Imports Of Georgia's Nabeglavi Mineral Water And Coca-Cola


Date: 2026-10-10 07:07:51

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has banned imports of Nabeglavi mineral water produced in Georgia and Coca-Cola.

According to a document published by Rospotrebnadzor, a temporary sanitary measure has been introduced to suspend the import and disposal of products that fail to meet established organoleptic, physicochemical and safety requirements, in line with a decision by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

In addition to Nabeglavi mineral water and Coca-Cola, Russia has also prohibited imports of several Georgian wine brands.

The restrictions concern products identified as failing to meet the applicable requirements, according to the document.

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