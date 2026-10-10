Climate Solutions Company Treasure Carbon Brings Climate Finance To Nepal For Long-Term Climate Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late August 2026, severe floods and landslides struck northern Nepal. The United Nations subsequently launched a $49.6 million emergency appeal to address casualties, infrastructure damage and disruptions to local livelihoods.

Such disasters have once again brought a long-standing issue into sharp focus: the costs of climate change are often not borne entirely by the countries and regions responsible for historical emissions, but increasingly by developing economies with more limited resources and higher climate vulnerability. As climate-related risks increasingly affect communities and economic activity in these countries, the challenge extends beyond post-disaster relief to a longer-term question: How can capital reach the places that need it most, translate into sustained climate action, and generate lasting benefits for local communities?









From a Community Project to Long-Term Climate Outcomes



The impact of climate finance depends on its ability to deliver tangible outcomes, from reducing GHG emissions to strengthening climate resilience and improving livelihoods.



A recent case study by the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society (CAPS) examines the Community Carbon Efficient Cooking Programme in Nepal, invested in and developed by Singapore Treasure Carbon, a Singapore-based climate solutions company operating across Asia and emerging markets.



The project illustrates an approach beyond post-disaster relief: international capital can address the climate and development needs of vulnerable regions before risks materialise, including through investment in energy and infrastructure.



According to the CAPS report, the project provides more than 85,000 improved cookstoves to households in Nepal's Lumbini Province that rely on traditional biomass fuels. It is expected to reduce GHG emissions and household air pollution, improve health outcomes for women and children, and reduce cooking time.



Emission reductions are quantified under an applicable carbon-crediting methodology and subject to third-party validation and verification. Once verified and issued, carbon credits may be traded in carbon markets, potentially generating revenue to sustain and scale climate projects.



Local residents participate in implementation, community engagement, data collection and operational management, creating employment and income opportunities. These environmental and social co-benefits may also enhance carbon credits' value and market competitiveness, as buyers increasingly consider project quality and integrity alongside emission reductions.



How CAPS Assessed the Project



CAPS is a non-profit research organisation focused on social development in Asia and the social value created by private capital. Its study of the Nepal Improved Cookstove Programme examines how a company can use its business model to generate both commercial value and measurable social impact.



A key feature highlighted in the report is that the project does not treat“community impact” and“carbon assets” as separate objectives. The project team monitors changes in household energy consumption and exposure to indoor smoke before and after the introduction of improved cookstoves.



Such data provides evidence of changes in the community while supporting the quantification of emission reductions and their potential conversion into economic value. CAPS therefore highlights a broader point from the case: social impact and commercial value can be built on the same evidence base.



Singapore Treasure Carbon: An Asian Company's Global Climate Practice



The CAPS report places the Nepal project within Singapore Treasure Carbon's broader development. Part of Treasure Carbon Group, established in 2010, the Singapore entity was set up in 2023 to support the group's international expansion through project development and investment.



According to CAPS, Treasure Carbon initially focused on carbon management and carbon asset trading before expanding into upstream project development as concerns over carbon-credit integrity and credibility grew. Its services now span consulting, project development, carbon asset management, trading, green finance-related services and digital carbon-management tools.



CAPS describes this transition as “Credits to Credibility” - a shift from trading carbon credits towards a broader role across the low-carbon value chain, with greater emphasis on the environmental integrity and credibility of climate projects.



Nepal is one of several overseas markets in which Treasure Carbon is developing climate projects. The company is also developing climate projects in other emerging and climate-vulnerable markets, including forest-related projects in the Solomon Islands and projects across parts of Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Africa.



Across these projects, the common focus is connecting international markets with projects on the ground through credible climate and environmental outcomes.



Turning Climate Finance into Lasting Value



The challenges facing climate finance begin before disasters occur - and extend beyond disasters themselves.



The central challenge is to turn capital into genuine climate outcomes and tangible community value, while ensuring that carbon credits and other environmental claims can withstand market scrutiny and independent verification. Whether capital reaches communities in need, generates measurable change and demonstrates credible climate and social outcomes will ultimately shape its long-term value.

Company: Treasure Carbon Group

Contact Person: Cao Jiaxin

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: +86 18840859627

City: Singapore

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at