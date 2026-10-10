Russell Crowe Netflix 2026 Thriller 'Unabomber' Hits 40 Million Views Despite Mixed Reviews

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russell Crowe's latest Netflix thriller, Unabomber, has emerged as one of the streaming platform's biggest hits of 2026, attracting approximately 40 million views within its first two weeks of release.

Russell Crowe's Unabomber tops Netflix charts

The film, which explores the life of notorious American domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, has found a sizeable audience despite receiving largely unfavourable reviews from critics.

According to a report by Collider published on 10 October, the crime drama has continued to draw viewers since its release on 25 September. Its performance highlights the continuing appetite for true-crime stories, particularly those that revisit notorious criminal cases and examine the circumstances surrounding them

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The film is directed by Janus Metz Pedersen and features Crowe alongside Jacob Tremblay, Shailene Woodley and Annabelle Wallis.

Unabomber reportedly attracted around 16 million views in its first week before reaching approximately 40 million views across its first two weeks, according to Collider. The figures place it among Netflix 's notable original releases this year.

Its popularity has come even as the film struggles to win over critics. Collider reported that Unabomber held a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers questioning its central argument despite acknowledging the performances.

The contrast between its critical reception and streaming numbers is notable. While unfavourable reviews can affect a film's reputation, they do not always prevent audiences from watching a story built around a widely recognised real-life criminal case.

What is 'Unabomber' about?

Released on Netflix on 25 September 2026, Unabomber dramatises the life of Kaczynski, a Harvard -educated mathematician who carried out a mail-bombing campaign across the United States over nearly two decades.

The attacks killed three people and injured 23 others, prompting an extensive FBI investigation that ultimately led to his capture.

The film follows two interconnected timelines, exploring Kaczynski's formative years and the investigation that eventually brought his bombing campaign to an end.

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It examines how his experiences as a young academic intersected with the events that preceded his crimes, without removing the consequences of his actions from the story.

Meet the cast and characters

Tremblay plays Kaczynski, while Crowe portrays Harvard psychologist Henry Murray, whose controversial experiments involving the young student form an important part of the film's narrative.

Woodley appears as FBI agent Joanne Miller, who is involved in the investigation, while Wallis plays Christiana Morgan, Murray's academic collaborator and love interest.

Written by Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves, the film draws inspiration from real events. Its approach combines psychological drama with the investigative elements of a crime thriller.

The performance of Unabomber adds to Netflix's run of successful mid-budget genre films. Collider noted that other releases, including The Rip, Thrash and Apex, have also crossed the 100-million-view mark.