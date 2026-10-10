Viral Video: Gandhi Lookalike Runs As Police Chase Protesters In Delhi! (WATCH)

A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi became the centre of attention during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 after he was seen running away as police moved to disperse protesters from the area.

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The unusual moment was captured on video, which has since caught the attention of social media users. The footage shows the Gandhi lookalike sprinting as the situation unfolded, creating an unexpected scene amid the tense atmosphere at the protest site. Jantar Mantar, a prominent location for demonstrations in the national capital, frequently witnesses protests over various public issues. However, this particular incident stood out for the unexpected presence of a man dressed as the Father of the Nation and his sudden dash as police personnel moved into action.

The video has drawn attention for its unusual contrast between the serious nature of a protest and the seemingly unexpected turn of events involving the Gandhi lookalike. The sight of a person dressed as the iconic freedom fighter running through the scene added an element of surprise that many viewers found amusing. Clips capturing unexpected moments during public gatherings often gain traction online, especially when they present an unusual contrast to the situation unfolding around them. This footage appears to have followed a similar trajectory, with viewers reacting to the unexpected visual.

While the video has generated interest because of its unusual nature, the available details do not establish the man's identity or explain why he was present at the protest. The exact circumstances surrounding his decision to run away also remain unclear. The incident has since added another unusual moment to the growing stream of videos from public spaces that attract attention online, turning an otherwise tense scene into a widely discussed visual.