Northern Railway has announced that all train services will operate as per their normal schedule on October 11, following cancellations and rescheduling of several trains on October 9-10 after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.

Delhi Train Services Disrupted by Protest

Indian Railways had decided to cancel Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, sources said. The decision applied to trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach either of the two stations during the specified period. The move followed intelligence inputs and traffic advisories indicating severe road congestion around the railway stations during the proposed protest.

Cancellations and Delays in Other Divisions

Meanwhile, several trains operating between Indore and Delhi were cancelled, while the Rajdhani Express and August Kranti Express were rescheduled to run five hours late on Saturday due to operational reasons, Ratlam Division Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Due to operational reasons, certain trains originating from Indore and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (DA) in the Ratlam Division, as well as trains passing through other stations in the division, have been cancelled or rescheduled for October 9. Specifically, three trains associated with the Indore area-Train No. 20155 (Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Indore), 09309 (Indore–New Delhi Special) and 12415 (Indore–New Delhi Express)-have been cancelled. Additionally, the Yuva Express to Delhi has also been cancelled."

"Two other trains, the 12951 Rajdhani Express and the 12953 August Kranti Express, scheduled to depart from Mumbai Central today, October 9, have been rescheduled and will run five hours late. There are operational reasons why this has been done. Passengers with confirmed reservations will receive a full refund," Kumar said.

Separately, West Central Railway's Bhopal division announced the cancellation of train number 22221, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, on October 9 due to operational reasons.

The railway administration earlier expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. (ANI)

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