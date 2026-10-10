Viral Video: Man Grabs Female Advocate During Heated Clash At Assam Government Office! (WATCH)

A video purportedly showing a male employee grabbing a female advocate during a heated exchange at an Assam government office has drawn attention online, raising concerns about workplace conduct and women's safety.

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The footage captures a tense confrontation between the individuals, although the exact circumstances that led to the argument remain unclear. The incident gained wider attention after leader Gyanashree Borah shared the video on Instagram. The clip has prompted discussions about appropriate behaviour in professional settings and the need to ensure that disagreements do not escalate into physical confrontations. While disputes can arise in workplaces, they do not justify unwanted physical contact or behaviour that compromises another person's safety and dignity.

The incident has also brought renewed focus to the challenges women may face while navigating professional and public spaces. Advocates, like other professionals, are entitled to work in environments where their personal boundaries are respected and their safety is not compromised. The circumstances surrounding the altercation, including what triggered the confrontation and whether any formal action has been initiated, remain unconfirmed based on the available information.

The video has fuelled calls for accountability and a serious examination of incidents involving alleged physical misconduct. Such episodes underline the importance of maintaining professional standards and ensuring that complaints are handled through appropriate channels. Further details about the incident and any subsequent action by the authorities are awaited.