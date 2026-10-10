IND A Vs AUS A: Sam Konstas Recreates TN CM Vijay's Iconic Pose, Crowd Goes Wild (WATCH)

Australian star Sam Konstas has recreated an iconic pose of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during Australia A's second unofficial ODI match against India A at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday, October 9.

Australia A sealed the three-match unofficial ODI series 2-0 with a 169-run win over India A. After being bundled out fo 275 in 49.5 overs, thanks to fifties by opener Sam Konstas (67) and Josh Phillipe (58), and vital contributions from skipper Nathan McSweeney (32), Lachlan Shaw (25), and Spencer Johnson (14*), the visitors bowled out the hosts for 206 in 45.2 overs.

Spencer Johnson (3/35), who was awarded Player of the Match, Riley Meredith (2/31), Tanveer Sangha (2/42), Ben Dwarshuis (1/34), Nikhil Choudhary (1/23), and Mitchell Owen (1/12) led the disciplined bowling attack that successfully defended the total, wrapping up a comprehensive victory for the tourists and securing the series in style.

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Sam Konstas' Iconic Vijay's Pose Goes Viral

As Australia A sealed the three-match series, star batter Sam Konstas became instantly a fan favourite among the local spectators, who erupted into loud cheers and applause as the young opener acknowledged the vibrant Puducherry crowd in style.

Since the match took place in Puducherry, where spectators were in attendance to witness the action on the field, actor-turned-politician Vijay's fans erupted in joyous applause after Konstas pulled off a famous move of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Sam Konstas was fielding near the boundary line when some of the spectators demanded him to recreate Tamil Vettri Kazhgam's founder iconic gesture. The 21-year-old obliged the request and performed the hand-slashing gesture, prompting loud cheers and applause from the spectators.

Australian cricketer 'Sam Konstas' recreated our CM Thalapathy Vijay's signature gesture. Crowd went gaga! KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 9, 2026

Vijay's hand-slashing gesture became widely recognised in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in June 2026 while taking a swipe at the DMK. The Chief Minister had recreated a gesture previously made by his predecessor, M. K. Stalin, which became widely discussed in Tamil Nadu politics.

The iconic pose was part of Vijay's final film of his career, 'Jana Nayagan', where he was immortalised in the opening sequence and promotional tracks, blending his cinematic legacy with his political ascent into a single defining moment.

How Did Sam Konstas Perform in Australia A Series vs India A?

Sam Konstas was included in Australia A's squad for the ongoing series against India A as part of Cricket Australia (CA) selection committee's proactive push to expose emerging red-ball and white-ball talents to subcontinental conditions.

Having been left out of the Australian national setup since his last Test match against the West Indies in July last year, Konstas has used this tour as a vital stepping stone to rediscover his best form. In the two unofficial Tests against India A, Konstas registered scores of 25, 20, 2, and 40 in four innings.

In the first unofficial ODI, the South Australian batter scored 14 off 12 balls, including three boundaries. However, Sam Konstas bounced back and played a crucial knock of 67 off 88 balls, including 7 fours and a six, which anchored Australia A to a formidable total and set up their comprehensive series-clinching victory.

With Australia set to tour India for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January next year, Konstas will be aiming to strengthen his case for selection by impressing in subcontinental conditions.

The Australia A tour is part of Cricket Australia's preparations for the challenging Test series.

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