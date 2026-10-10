Adrienne Barker Publishes Unscripted Brilliance, A Collection Drawn From Podcast Conversations

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Independently published book adapts 15 conversations from Adrienne Barker Speaks: No Prep Needed into business and life stories.

- Adrienne Barker, MAS

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unscripted Brilliance, an independently published book by Adrienne Barker, compiles 15 stories adapted from conversations recorded for the podcast Adrienne Barker Speaks: No Prep Needed.

Published September 17, 2026, the collection brings together chapters from entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals. The stories address business-building, leadership, change, relationships, resilience, and career pivots.

The book is not a transcript collection. Each chapter was adapted from a recorded conversation and edited for book publication. An opening contribution by Dr. Jeff Moffett, a pastor, Army veteran, entrepreneur, and featured contributor, introduces the collection's focus on experience-based learning.

“The best business lessons I have ever encountered did not come from a textbook or a conference stage. They came from people who sat across from me and told the truth,” Barker writes in the book.

Contributors include David Aferiat, Marcy Axelrod, Khrystyna Baca, Dr. Lisa L. Campbell, Lesley George, Mia Godfrey, Dr. Jeff Moffett, Tom LeNoble, Joseph R. Lobosco, Micah Logan, Noah May, Antwon Person, Marcia Riner, Vera Thomas, and Mr. Whiskey.

The manuscript was developed from recorded podcast conversations and reviewed, verified, edited, and refined by Barker before publication.

Book Details

Title: Unscripted Brilliance: Business & Life Lessons You Can't Google

Author: Adrienne Barker

Publication Date: September 17, 2026

ISBN: 9798170606016

Formats: Kindle and paperback

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Unscripted Brilliance

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Adrienne Barker Publishes Unscripted Brilliance, a Collection Drawn From Podcast Conversations News Provided By PressLaunch October 10, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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