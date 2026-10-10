Weatherling Announces Product Hunt Launch And Version 1.4 For Mac

Weatherling brings rain, snow, and autumn leaves to your Mac's open windows. Promotional illustration for its Product Hunt launch.

The desktop weather app adds autumn leaves and independent weather controls following more than 200 downloads in its first two weeks.

- Matt Senter, creator of Weatherling and founder of SenternetDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Weatherling, an ambient desktop weather application for macOS developed by Matt Senter at Senternet, today announced its Product Hunt launch following the release of version 1.4. The update introduces autumn leaves, independent controls for rain, snow, and leaves, additional interactive characters, and performance improvements.Weatherling recorded more than 200 downloads during its first two weeks after its September 25 debut on the Mac App Store, according to Senter.The application generates weather effects around open desktop windows using their positions and layering. Rain collects along window edges and runs down their sides. Snow accumulates on exposed window tops and falls when a window closes. In version 1.4, autumn leaves settle on windows and scatter when users shake them.“I wanted the feeling of a rainy afternoon without having to open another browser tab or put on a video,” said Matt Senter, creator of Weatherling and founder of Senternet.“We spend so much of our day looking at the same windows on the same screen. A little rain rolling down the side of one of those windows can make that familiar space feel different. That's what I wanted to build.”Version 1.4 allows users to adjust rain, snow, and leaves separately, with fixed or randomized settings for each effect. The update also includes rendering improvements and automatic quality adjustments for Intel Macs and computers with 8 GB of memory or less.Weatherling operates from the macOS menu bar and supports multiple displays. Weather effects are click-through, allowing users to continue interacting with their applications. Optional ambient audio and small characters called LingsTM are controlled through the app's settings.Users can enable interaction to collect Lings in boxes and earn points. Collections and scores are stored locally, and users can generate score cards for optional sharing.The application runs locally without an account and makes no network requests. It reads window geometry rather than window titles or contents and does not require Screen Recording or Accessibility permission.Senter discusses the app's development and launch in a new blog post, the story behind Weatherling.Weatherling is available on the Mac App Store for a one-time purchase of US $1.99, with no subscription or in-app purchases. It requires macOS 14.0 or later and supports Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.Additional product information is available on Weatherling on Product Hunt.About WeatherlingWeatherling is an ambient desktop weather application for macOS developed by Matt Senter at Senternet. The application generates rain, snow, and autumn leaves around open windows and includes optional ambient audio and interactive characters.

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Weatherling for Mac: Rain, Snow and Autumn Leaves on Your Open Windows

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Weatherling Announces Product Hunt Launch and Version 1.4 for Mac News Provided By Evan White PR October 10, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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